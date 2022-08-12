Latinos need to be represented on screen





There was a time when Latinas thought they finally had their own superheroine. She would fight crime and wear a purple leather suit with a cape, but most importantly she would be played by Dominican American actress, Leslie Grace. That dream was recently cut short as a series of cancellations were announced by some of Hollywood’s major players. The cancellations didn’t just include Grace’s bat girlbut also Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldaa Chubby chronicles. Adding insult to other injury, the actor’s whitewashed cast James Franco as Cuban dictator Fidel Castro in the next movie Alina from Cuba reminded Latinos that their stories always play second fiddle in Hollywood. Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images The news comes from media companies that say decisions are made based on “budget cuts” or, in Franco’s case, the inability to find an actor among the hundreds of Latinos there who looked like the Castro’s Galician ancestry is why they opted for a guy from Palo Alto, Calif., and decided to work on his accent instead. This isn’t the first time this has happened, as streaming and TV networks have cut quality Latin programming like Gentefied, Vida, one day at a time and Diary of a Future Presidentall the shows that showed how Latinos live, adapt and thrive in the United States. What should Latinos do to have their stories represented and heard? Does “diverse programming” Actually include us? Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for HBO Max With Latinos making up 19% of the US population, it’s time our stories were told beyond the common narrative and roles of narcoticscleaning ladies and bombshells with accents. Chubby chronicles, based on the life of creator Claudia Forestieri, received high praise from critics and an outpouring of love from audiences that was reflected in the heartwarming story of immigration told by a young Dominican from 12 years in Miami. It received a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes (for reference, Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder received 65%). The story continues Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldaathe show’s producers expressed disappointment with HBO Max’s decision to cancel after the show’s first season. “We are heartbroken over the larger programming changes at HBO Max that will not allow our special which is ‘Gordita Chronicles,’ presented by LatinX comedy powerhouse Brigitte Muoz-Liebowitz, to have a second season. in his original home,” Longoria and Saldaa said in a joint statement to TODAY. “As producers and storytellers who continually seek out the authentic and original stories that showcase the joy and talent of our community, we are so proud to have worked on this piece of magic.” “We continue to be blown away by the overwhelmingly positive critical response coupled with our growing viewership, which proves that viewers recognize the importance of this show’s existence and the crucial space it occupies for LatinX content in the media landscape,” they added. HBO Max father of the bridewith Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Diego Bonet and Adriana Arjonawhich revamps the 1991 romantic comedy, has become one of the most-watched films on the streamer, adding just another example of the importance of investing in what will soon become one of the biggest audiences in the country. With Latino children, who like me, grew up in what I like to call the “200%” 100% Latino and 100% American feeling, the stories that truly represent the reality and diversity of our rich and diverse culture are now more important than ever. It’s time to build, not erase.

