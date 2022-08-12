It’s unfair, I hate it’

Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha has been mired in a backlash. Trolls and naysayers have launched a relentless boycott campaign against Atul Kulkarnis film on social media platforms following a statement made by Khan a few years ago. Those who boycotted the film constantly tended to follow the hashtag #boycottlaalsinghchaddha on Twitter. Also, some people were really annoyed by Kareena Kapoor’s comments about nepotism. Then there were netizens who unearthed an old tweet from Atul Kulkarni that caused further outrage. Not only that, Akshay Kumars’ film Raksha Bandhan has also been criticized with people urging others to boycott the film. Several celebrities have reacted to the culture of boycott and cancellation, the latest addition to the list being Suniel Shetty who argued that it was unfair to the actors who had worked hard for the project.

In an interview with The Times of India, the Dhadkan actor opened up about the call to boycott Bollywood films and said, “It’s unfair.” We all work hard. We all aim to do well, our intentions are good. Aamir Khan’s intentions have always been good. He’s someone who could have chosen five films a year, but he chose to make a film in five years and I think we have to respect that. When it comes to Akshay Kumar, there is a continuous effort to want to do something and deliver entertaining movies. We are artists and we also go there by choice of the public.

He elaborated on his point, I hate this Bollywood boycott campaign happening on Twitter. I always pray that it stops because we are also an industry and there are a lot of people who feed on us. So for that, let’s not destroy an industry that has its own legacy of good people and people who at some point probably make mistakes. But aren’t we humans too? Give one this opportunity. I’m just saying it’s not fair. We can only pray that the best sense prevails and that this doesn’t happen and that these two films do very well.

Laal Singh Chadha is directed by Advait Chandan, who previously directed the critically acclaimed film Taare Zameen Par. The Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in key roles. On the other hand, Raksha Bandhan is directed by Aanand L Rai and the family drama stars Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth and Seema Pahwa. Both films were released earlier today.

