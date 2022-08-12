denise: Actress Denise Dowse falls into a coma after suffering from viral meningitis





American actress Denise Dowse of “Beverly Hills, 90210” has fallen into a coma while battling viral meningitis. The veteran actor’s loved ones and friends, mostly from Hollywood, were praying for a speedy recovery. From various parts of the country, prayers are offered for veteran Hollywood actor Denise Dowse. She is popular for her role as a teacher (Professor Harriet Strathmore in the 1990 television series

“Beverly Hills, 90210” and Vice-Principal Yvone Teasley in the second part of

‘90210’ for 23 episodes. She is an alumnus of Norfolk State University from where she graduated in 1981.

She was diagnosed with viral meningitis, according to her sister Tracey Dowse. The illness came as a headache in July and she fell into a coma on July 18, which was diagnosed as viral meningitis on July 21. Actor and director Joe James, who is also from Norfolk, and starred with her in

“Hiram and Nettie” were shocked to read Facebook’s update. He had just seen a clip of her photo on his feed and he felt devastated. Terrance Afer-Anderson, also a director, is asking for prayers for Denise online, and people are praying, he confirms, from across the country. Her Los Angeles roommate and sister Tracey recalled her role in

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf. She believes it was one of her favorite roles as a lead. Denise has played over 100 television, theater and film roles. Some of his popular roles are the principal of a school in

“Coach Carter”judge in “Law and Order” and his roles in

Beverly Hills 90210. Like Tracey, her sister, many in the United States would pray that Denise would return from her illness to perform in showbiz again.



