Entertainment
Harry Potter actor stabbed to death while defending his brother – People – Culture
Robert Arthur Knox was an 18-year-old actor who had played Marcus Belby in two feature films in the Harry Potter saga.: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.
Once the recordings of the last film of this saga have been completed, the young man was stabbed in a night establishment in the town of Sidcup, England, after defending his younger brotherSince then, he was angry that he lost a fight a few days ago.
Who era Robert Knox?
Robert Arthur Knox was born on August 21, 1989 in London, England. From the age of five, he started in the world of theatre. The British had participated in several castings, landed his first supporting role in the 2000 crime drama film The Bill.
(Keep reading: one of the geniuses behind Pingu dies at 85).
Since then, Knox has starred in various film and TV projects: Trust Me I’m a Teenager, Himself, The Silence of the Clams, and Drake & Josh, Merry Christmas.
To finish, He played Hogwarts student Marcus Belby in the sixth and seventh Harry Potter films.
the tragic night
On Saturday May 24, 2008, the Briton had gone out with his brother and several of his friends to a well-known bar in London.
Robert’s younger brother had had a confrontation a few days earlier at the same location, with 21-year-old Karl Bishop.
That night, Bishop stood at the entrance to the nightclub with two knives, waiting for Knox’s group of friends to arrive at the establishment. The assailant stabbed the famous multiple times in the chestafter defending his friends from the attacker.
The ambulance arrived instantly to transport him to a London hospital, but He died a few hours later because he had lost too much blood.
(Also: The impressive transformation of the tender ‘Frijolito’, the boy from the novel ‘Amarte asi’).
News of the boy’s death spread through the British media. Additionally, his cast mates were present at the funeral.
Similarly, the producer of the saga, Warner Bros., issued an official statement expressing condolences to the family of the deceasedand pointed out that the event had shocked the entire company.
The attacker’s trial
On March 4, 2009, Karl Bishop was convicted of Knox’s murder by the Old Balley Court in London. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder and injuries he committed on the companions of the famous.
The prosecutor handling the case, Brian Altman, told the trial that the killer had knives like others carry pencils in their pockets stab people, because it looked like a trade advantage
After the announcement of the verdict, the mother of the deceased, Sally Knox, assured that she would campaign to eradicate violence with knives. We’ll work to make sure he didn’t die in vain.the woman said at a press conference in a London media.
In memory of Arthur
During the Bexley Film Festival, which took place in June 2009, it was decided to change the name to The Rob Knox Film Festival.in order to pay tribute to the artist.
(You might be interested: Diego Bertie, famous Peruvian actor, dies after falling from the 14th floor).
Additionally, a concert was developed to pay tribute to the actor, which took place at St John the Evangelist Church, Sidcup in May 2010. Musical groups such as Live Politics, DJ Ironik and others created a totally free show for the actor. .the people who attended the event.
Even at the premiere of the feature film Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, the cast and production crew wore white handcuffs to pay homage to the young man.
No more news
The Horrific Tragedies and Accidents Great Artists Have Witnessed
The luxurious life of Mompha, 10, the richest child in the world
Skimo: the ‘secrets’ of the Nickelodeon series and what its actors do
The difficult life of the one who called herself a victim and became a meme: what happened to her?
WEATHER Trends
Sources
2/ https://www.eltiempo.com/cultura/gente/actor-de-harry-potter-murio-apunalado-mientras-defendia-a-su-hermano-693993
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Top 25 Emerging Technologies: Which Will Live Up to the Hype? August 12, 2022
- Imran Khan condemns arrest of wife of Shahbaz Gills aide August 12, 2022
- Trump’s world gripped by anger, fear and a host of conspiracies over the FBI search August 12, 2022
- Drought looms in southwest England faces exceptional wildfire risk August 12, 2022
- Small earthquake detected in the Saint Lawrence River near Bay Como August 12, 2022