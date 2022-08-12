Major studios ignore abortion safety protocol requests from Hollywood writers, directors and showrunners





Media day at the Hollywood Sign to view his painting on November 16, 2005 in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingstone (Getty Images) Despite nearly 1,500 men and writers, showrunnersand directors banding together to write respective collective letters asking that major studios and streamers like Netflix, Disney, Apple, Warner Bros. and more expand safety protocols for pregnant women in anti-abortion states, almost all of the latest companies apparently ignored their request. According DeadlineAMC Networks, Amazon Studios, Apple TV+, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros. Discovery collectively responded to the letters hours before their deadline and essentially expressed that while they shared the concerns raised by the Hollywood power actors, they referred to their individual health policies at each company and the unions and the management directors. The studios also did not specifically respond to demands asking them to immediately stop all political donations to anti-abortion candidates and political action committees, as well as criminal and civil compensation for anyone helping an employee to have an abortion. Lionsgate, which originally received the writers’ letter in July, Interestingly, he wasn’t listed as a signer of the studios’ collective letter. It remains to be seen what further steps the writers, directors, and showrunners will take after receiving this response. Studios and streamers the full answer is below: Thank you for your letter of July 28, 2022. We share your concerns regarding the health, safety and well-being of our dedicated employees and those who support our productions. We believe that they should have access to safe and effective health care and that their privacy should be protected. Each of our individually designed corporate health plans provides comprehensive health care coverage to our respective employees. We have independently updated our respective employees who live and work across the country as plans and policies change and expand to provide reproductive care and other supports now needed in states that have restricted or banned access to abortion. Most workers in scripted film and television productions are covered by industry health plans that are jointly administered by union and management administrators through collective bargaining. In partnership with various industry health plan staff and union administrators of those plans, our executive directors worked quickly to review existing health benefits, and several of these industry health plans have already passed amendments providing for the reimbursement of travel expenses associated with obtaining abortion services for participants and their dependents who reside or work in states where such services cannot be legally obtained. We understand that other health plans in the industry will be considering similar changes this month. Participants in the various industry plans have received communications directly from the plans about these changes. We are pleased that our industry partners have quickly addressed this important issue and we are committed to continuing to evaluate the best ways to provide for our employees and workers who support our productions. We want to assure you that we are individually focused on supporting the health, safety, well-being and privacy of our respective employees and those who support our productions as we continue to monitor the development of this situation. We look forward to working with you to continue creating great content for our audiences around the world. Sign, AMC networks, Amazon StudiosApple TV+, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros. Discovery

