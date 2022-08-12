News | City of West Hollywood

As temperatures rise in Southern California, the city of West Hollywood has opened its cooling center in Plummer Park. The Cooling Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday August 11, 2022 and Friday August 12, 2022.

The Cooling Center is located at Plummer Park Community Center, rooms 5 and 6, at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. The West Hollywood Cooling Center is activated when temperatures reach 90 degrees or higher, and it will be extended if there are continuous temperatures above 90 degrees. Plummer Park staff members are available to direct people to the cooling center.

The City of West Hollywood offers free transportation to Plummer Park through its Cityline service. Cityline is a user-friendly and accessible alternative to the larger bus system and all shuttles are ADA accessible. Cityline operates Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and shuttles arrive approximately every 30 minutes. Face coverings are mandatory on Cityline vehicles. For more information and a detailed road map, visit www.weho.org/cityline. Road maps are also available on Cityline shuttles.

Due to increased community transmission of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, the city’s Division of Social Services has activated its fan delivery service to serve the city’s seniors and other vulnerable residents who would otherwise use the city’s cooling centers when temperatures exceed 90 degrees. This temporary program will provide a box ventilator to residents who do not have access to air conditioning, do not feel comfortable accessing the City Cooling Center, and have not received a ventilator from this program of the city in the past. To request a ventilator, please leave a message with the City of West Hollywood Division of Social Services at (323) 848-6510 with name, phone number and address. Please plan ahead for the weekend, as the fan schedule only operates on weekdays during Cool Center activation and will not be able to accommodate delivery requests on Saturdays, Sundays or holidays.

High heat can make the weather dangerous and uncomfortable. The City reminds residents and community members to take precautions to keep as cool as possible on hot days. If possible, stay out of the sun; avoid strenuous activities; to drink a lot of water; and wear light clothing.

The City reminds community members that pets and children are particularly vulnerable to high heat conditions. Every year, children and pets suffer and die when left unattended in parked vehicles. On a 78 degree day, the temperature inside a parked vehicle can reach 120 degrees in just a few minutes, and on a 90 degree day, the temperature inside can reach 160 degrees in less than 10 minutes, even with windows open. . Think twice before leaving a child or pet in a parked vehicle, even for a moment.

High heat is also extremely dangerous for pets’ paws. The temperature of the ground can be much higher than that of the ambient air and the roadway and sidewalks absorb heat quickly. A simple seven-second test to see if the pavement is too hot can help determine if conditions are too hot to take a four-legged friend for a ride. Touch the pavement with the back of your hand for seven seconds. If the surface is too hot to hold for the full seven seconds, it is also too hot for paws. Avoid concrete, brick and asphalt during the heat of the day and walk instead when the ground is cooler, early in the morning or late at night.

For additional tips on dealing with hot weather, please visit the Citys Cooling Center website page at www.weho.org/coolingcenters. For more information regarding the City of West Hollywoods Cooling Center, please call (323) 848-6530. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.

For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting schedule and city ​​events at www.weho.org/calendar. The city of West Hollywood remains in a local emergency declared in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public ticket offices or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Citys coronavirus updates are available at www.weho.org/coronavirus.

