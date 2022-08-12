For the past few days, there have been negative trends on social media to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan films. Netizens are digging into old videos of these two stars and asking everyone not to watch these films.

Suniel Shetty reacted to this boycott trend now. He says it’s unfair because movie people work hard and their intentions are good. He backs up his statement by saying that Aamir is someone who could make five films a year but chose to make one film in five years.

Regarding Akshay, Suniel says he put in constant effort to entertain the audience. He further said that he hated this negative campaign because a lot of people make money from the movie industry and asked the boycott gang not to destroy it.

