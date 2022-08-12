mike tyson: Actor Trevante Rhodes’ reaction to Mike Tyson’s meltdown on the HULU series. all you need to know





American actor Trevante Rhodes has found himself in the middle of a controversy after portraying one of the greatest boxers of all time Mike Tyson in Hulu’s new ‘Mike’ series. Hulu’s Mike, which follows Mike Tyson through his life and career, will premiere in two weeks. The controversy surrounding

HULU The web series on the life of legendary boxer Mike Tyson has just gone up a notch. Tyson recently expressed his displeasure with the show, saying he didn’t receive any compensation for his biopic. The streaming service has been showing enthusiasm for “Mike” for months, hoping it will become another smash hit, but Tyson has publicly spoken out against the project. The boxing champion claims that Hulu makes money from him without his knowledge or consent.

According to a recent Instagram post by Tyson, Hulu allegedly tried to pay his brother Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, millions of dollars without paying me any compensation to announce their takeover of my life story by a slaver. He refused because friendship and respect for others are more important to him than money. What he did for me and what Hulu took from me will never be forgotten. Trevante Rhodes reacts



Hulu remained silent in response to Tyson’s accusations, but Trevante Rhodes spoke out against the critics. Mike Tyson continues his Twitter rant making potentially questionable claims regarding the upcoming TV series. Tyson retweeted a message from WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman who claimed the show’s filmmakers and producers misled him and the WBC about Tyson’s role in the film. Jayasuriya, Mike Tyson, Mohammed Shami: Sports stars caught on the wrong side of the law Cheating By Maleeva Rebello Former Sri Lankan cricket captain Sanath Jayasuriya was recently charged with smuggling rotten betel nuts to India. While the former cricketer has denied the allegation, here are some other sports stars who have been caught on the wrong side of the law. (Pictured left: Sanath Jayasuriya, Mike Tyson, Muhammed Shami) For obstructing the prosecution of her husband In 1994, American figure skater Tonya Harding and her ex-husband Jeff Gillooly were accused of plotting an attack on two-time Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan. Kerrigan was hit in the knee with a truncheon during practice, leaving her with a broken bone. Although Harding vehemently denied any involvement in the assault, Gillooly was implicated in the crime. Harding eventually pleaded guilty to obstructing the prosecution, which earned her a lifetime ban and ended her skating career.

Crime: Obstructing prosecution of ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly.

Punishment: Life ban from the US Figure Skating Association

(Photo: Tonya Harding/Instagram) Crime and drug possession Over the years, Mike Tyson has been charged and convicted of rape, felony, drug possession and collision with a police vehicle. In 2006, the former heavyweight champion confessed to being addicted to drugs. The following year, he was sentenced to 24 hours in jail and three years probation for drug possession and driving under the influence. Earlier, in 1992, he was sentenced to six years in prison and four years probation for raping a teenage beauty queen. Crime: felony, possession of drugs and collision with a police vehicle.

Punishment: 24 hours in prison, three years probation, 360 hours of community service and help with drug problems. convicted of murder The South African Paralympian was found guilty of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, ​​on Valentine’s Day 2013 through a locked bathroom door. Pistorius fired at Steenkamp, ​​who he believed mistook for an intruder. In 2014, Pistorius was convicted of intentional homicide for which he was sentenced to five years in prison. The award was overturned. He was convicted of murder in 2016, but then only sentenced for six years. Last year, South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal doubled his sentence to 15 years. Crime: Murder. Sentence: 15 years imprisonment for murder and suspension from sports competitions until his sentence is served. Boris Becker In 2002, German tennis legend Boris Becker faces a long prison sentence for tax evasion. The three-time Wimbledon champion allegedly knowingly defrauded German tax authorities by filing false tax returns. Becker was convicted and even sentenced for the crime. However, the judges rejected the prosecution’s request to put him behind bars. Becker had pleaded guilty to evading around 1.7 million euros in tax by pretending to live in Monte Carlo at a time when his primary residence was actually in Munich. Crime: tax evasion since the 1990s. Penalty: Two years in prison suspended for three years, 500,000 euros fine and payment of all trial costs. (Picture: Boris Becker/Instagram) The Trevante Rhodes actor, who tries out the role of the boxer, said in a post, “Just like there’s an inside, there’s an outside/I get it/I’m a fan/Too./.” He further wrote, “As Champ praised Alexander the Great in his own way, so do I with my knowledge, my heart and my time.”



Disclaimer: This content is written by an external agency. The opinions expressed herein are those of the respective authors/entities and do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of its content and is not responsible for it in any way. Please take all necessary measures to ensure that the information and content provided is correct, updated and verified. ET hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to the report and its contents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/buzz/actor-trevante-rhodes-reaction-to-mike-tysons-meltdown-over-hulu-series-all-you-need-to-know/articleshow/93499869.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos