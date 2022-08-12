Move over, Hollywood: New York’s chip industry gets bigger tax break

The semiconductor industry is in line for up to $10 billion in New York tax relief over the next 20 years after Governor Kathy Hochul approved the measure on Thursday morning, despite some critics saying it equals corporate welfare.

The Green CHIPS tax break allows up to $500 million a year in state tax credits for the semiconductor industry over the next two decades, a move intended to attract chipmakers to New York as part of a global race to solve an ongoing shortage, and ultimately make the United States less dependent on foreign-made semiconductors. Currently, 12% of the world’s semiconductors are made in the United States, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.

The measure would require chip factories to commit to a minimum investment of $3 billion and create 500 net new jobs, as well as mitigate their emissions. If it ends up being fully spent, the new measure would become the largest tax break offered by New York state to a specific industry exceeding the $420 million per year announced for the film industry, according to Reinvent Albany, a group of government accountability.

We say: are you coming to New York or are you rebuilding in New York, are you continuing to invest in New York? We will welcome you with open arms, Hochul said during a bill-signing event at the College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering in Albany.

The state legislature approved the measure with little public debate or opposition in early June, just before the end of their annual legislative session. This will largely affect economies in upstate New York, where counties expect it to be a major job creator if semiconductor companies take advantage of the tax break to build there. Semiconductors help power a range of electronic devices, from smartphones to computers.

At the time, Governor Kathy Hochul said the bill was needed to complete the Federal Flea and Science Act which includes over $50 billion reported for semiconductor manufacturing and research. President Joe Biden signed the bill this week.

Among those who joined Hochul at the states bill signing event was Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who said federal and state measures would be a rocket to help the New York’s economy to take off.

But the state bill has its critics, who say it amounts to a giveaway to corporate interests.

Reinventing Albany has sounded the alarm when the surprise bill was rushed through the Legislative Assembly in the final days of its session, calling it an ugly and cynical giveaway that could not withstand public scrutiny. The organization called for public hearings to assess the measure, which did not take place.

The companies themselves say access to infrastructure, a skilled workforce and quality of life are far more important factors than tax breaks, the group wrote in a statement Thursday. We haven’t seen any evidence to suggest that chipmakers are an exception.

New York has spent decades chasing semiconductor makers, including GlobalFoundries, which has benefited from more than $1 billion in state incentives and recently opened a second chip fab in the Saratoga County. He also injected major incentives into the Albany NanoTech Complex, the sprawling facility where Hochul signed the bill into law on Thursday.

The tax credit will cover up to 5% of capital expenditure and 8% of research and development expenditure, depending on the state. Among other things, it also provides for a credit of up to 7.5% of the first $200,000 in wages and salaries for each new job created.

Only six of the state’s 213 lawmakers voted against, including three from New York: State Senator Liz Krueger and Assemblymen Ron Kim and Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas.

I respect people who dream about what might happen, but I’ve watched this state for decades make deals that are races to the bottom with people in other states where we give our taxes, Krueger said during the June 2 vote. Sometimes when you add them up, they’re considerably more than you could ever see from economic activity.

On Thursday, Hochul pushed back against criticism, noting that the tax relief is an extension of the state’s existing Excelsior tax credit, which is only provided after private investment is made and jobs created. .

Had a performance-based incentive, which means it’s not a handout, Hochul said. It’s not a handout, but what it’s going to do is offset the cost of developing a semiconductor factory, and we’re going to do it in a very green way.