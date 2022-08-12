The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 will air from this date





The biggest question that social media users have been asking on social media has finally been answered. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 has its premiere date. The show, which provides insight into the lives of Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, is set to premiere on September 2 on Netflix.

Sharing the date, Ananya Panday’s mother, Bhavana, posted a new poster of the show on Instagram. She captioned it, “About time we brought the spice back into your lives. Bollywood’s fabulous BFFs are back with twice the glamor and 4x the fun! Neelam Kothari, on the other hand, has wrote: “We were back to give you a taste of how we kill every day! Who else is ready to enter the inner circle of gossip and glamour?!” Thanking the audience for all the love, Maheep Kapoor posted, “Thanks to the overwhelming response, we’re back with Season 2, only on Netflix!! Twice the drama, twice the fun. Make sure you Tune in September 2 to watch S2 of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. I’m watching closely!” Seema Sajdeh added, “Yo! We were returning with The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Brides on September 2nd only on @netflix_in can’t wait to see your reactions. In the poster, the ladies, dressed in their best, are seen posing for the camera. Fans seemed pretty pleased with the release date announcement, as many wrote “Finally” on the post. “Wow… Super excited the days will be counting down,” one Instagram user wrote. A follower also noted how the ladies looked better than the first season. The person commented: “You all look gorgeous!!! Everyone looks so much healthier!!!!” Season 2 of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives promises to bring back hot flashes, new crushes and more drama. Directed by Uttam Domale, the show was produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Aneesha Baig. While Naomi Datta is credited as the creative producer, Vrishali Kemkar serves as the series producer. The first season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was launched in November 2020. While it evoked negative critical reception and lots of ridicule, fans were waiting for the second season.

