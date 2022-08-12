Nonbinary Actor Zoe Terakes Joins Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ Cast





wonders Stone heart gets even weirder! Just a week after announcing that drag race star Shea Coule will join the cast of Disney+’s upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe show Stone heart, Deadline reported today that non-binary actor Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers, Wentworth) has also joined the cast in a key role. While details on Terakes’ role are being kept under wraps, the 22-year-old actor is the same age as the show’s main character, so it’s likely they’ll be playing either a friend or peer to lead character Riri. Williams. Maybe the hell is even playing his love interest? Stone heart stars Thorne as Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the world’s most advanced armor since Iron Man. There are rumors that as part of diversifying its universe, Marvel will make Riri bisexual in the series. In addition to Thorne, Stone heart will star Anthony Ramos (In the heights), Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich and the previously mentioned Shea Coule. Character details are being kept under wraps, but based on some photos taken, fans think Ramos is playing the villain known as The Hood. Stone heart will be the second Marvel show with two named queer characters. In Loki, Loki and his female variant are bisexual. Previous MCU movies likeThe Eternals featured gay superhero Phastos and his husband Ben, and Thor: Love and Thunder featured Valkyrie and Korg. Terakes shared his excitement for the project on Instagram, saying he was incredibly thrilled. These for trans guys and girls and them, he wrote. So much love. Ironheart will appear for the first time in the next film Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverwhich will premiere on November 11, and production is currently underway on the show. RELATED |Every LGBTQ+ (And Queerish) Character In The MCU So Far

