The Corinthian Sandman actor had a big costume problem on set

Warning: Some SPOILERS await you for The sand man season 1.By recreating the iconic look of its comic book counterpart, The sand manCorinthian actor Boyd Holbrook remembers having a big costume problem on the set of the series. The Narcos alum stars in the Netflix series alongside Tom Sturridge as the titular ruler of the Dreaming, Vivienne Acheampong as librarian and caretaker Lucienne, and Patton Oswalt as Morpheus Matthew’s raven emissary. The sand man also features a cast of recurring and guest characters, including David Thewlis as John Dee, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Kyro Ra as Rose Walker, Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall, Eddie Karanja as Jed Walker and Mason Alexander Park as Desire.
Based on Neil Gaiman’s graphic novels of the same name, The sand man centers on Dream, one of the Seven Endless Beings, who finds himself captured in an occult ritual and held captive for over a century. After escaping, Morpheus embarks on a journey to retrieve his totems of power – his helmet, sand and ruby pouch – in order to restore his Dream Realm after it collapsed in his absence, as well as capture his nightmare thug The Corinthian. Having spent over three decades in development, The sand man received critical and public acclaim for its faithfulness to its source material, which almost proved problematic for one of the show’s stars.
In time for the release of the show, men’s health caught up with Boyd Holbrook to discuss his role on Netflix The sand man adaptation. Asked about his character’s unique outfit, the Corinthian actor recalled that his only big costume problem on set was the villain’s dark tinted glasses, which tripped him up on day one, but praised the way it had helped him get into character. See what Holbrook had to say below:
“But once I wore the glasses for the first time – we were filming during the pandemic, so I just had to put myself on the stage, and I hadn’t been able to be with anyone to get these glasses. So they were launched black, and I just remember crossing my mind the first day on set, bumping into furniture, and this and that. It became, really, like a mask that you could put on. There has a real sense of power behind it. Almost like an It almost gave me the opportunity or the rite of passage to just behave, though. It gave me authority.
The Corinthian’s dark tinted lenses served as an element of its iconic Gaiman’s comic book design The sand man source material, sadly hiding its terrifying eye sockets full of jagged teeth. Given that the comics and the show sought to keep the reveal of his eyes as a major moment to shock readers and audiences alike, it’s understandable that the production team would do their best to properly protect Holbrook’s real eyes. as well as the CGI eye monstrosities of The Corinthian. While it may have proven problematic for the actor to move around on set at the start of filming, Holbrook’s note that it helped him get into character seems to point to The Corinthian’s glasses in The sand man were just as effective for him as they were bothersome to begin with.
While the majority of its ensemble cast received rave reviews for their performances, The sand manCorinthian actor Boyd Holbrook stood out in many reviews celebrating Gaiman’s series. Although Gaiman promised a faithful adaptation of his works, which would close the door to Holbrook’s return, the nature of Gault’s storyline in the series and Dream’s desire to be a benevolent ruler of the Dreaming in the season finale 1 Could See The Corinthian Get A Redemption Arc In The sand man season 2, which is currently being written and awaiting the green light from Netflix. In the meantime, audiences can revisit Holbrook’s tenure as an iconic Corinthian with The sand man season 1 now streaming.
