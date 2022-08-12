Anson Williams, Potsie of ‘Happy Days’ TV comedy, seeks non-fiction role – Mayor of Ojai – Daily News

The Fonz was fishing in Idaho when he heard the news. Potsie Weber was considering running for mayor of Ojai. You have my vote, Henry Winkler told him. Good luck.

Richie Cunningham caught the news on social media and let his “Happy Days” pal know he was in his corner. Everything you need, said Ron Howard. Let him know. Donny Most, Ralph on the show, also chimed in. Go ahead, he said.

It’s been almost 40 years since they were the stars of one of TV’s most popular shows, and when that ended in 1984 after a 10-year run, they made a pact to stay close and be there for each other.

And now Williams, 72, kindly nave Potsie Weber, Richie’s best friend on the show, was doing just that. He crossed the last name off the list of people he liked and trusted for advice, and headed to City Hall to throw his hat in the ring. He signed the papers two weeks ago. It was official, he was running for mayor of Ojai.

Williams has lived in this quaint town of 7,637 (2020 U.S. Census) in Ventura County for nearly four years now, fleeing the big city and all the personal and professional upheaval he was going through after being diagnosed with cancer. of the colon, which he says is beating.

“I was in a bad, broken place, and this little community wrapped it around me,” Williams said during our chat this week. Now he wants to wrap his arms around Ojai. Pay it back.

Imagine Mayberry, he says, just with 900,000 tourists a year stopping by the sheriff’s office to see Andy and Opie. It can get a bit crowded in Ojai, and overwhelming, he says. Unsustainable tourism, he says.

It’s a key phrase in his campaign. How many do you need? When does tourism overwhelm a community that depends on tourism money to pay water bills and protect it from fires during the hot summer months? How do you do that and also protect the quality of life of the people who live there?

He thinks he has the answers, but so does the current mayor, teacher Betsy Stix. This is the first rule for standing in a political election. Vote for me, I have the answers. The second rule is a little trickier. Voters have to be convinced.

Williams isn’t quite sure yet if that bit of fame he carries with him is a help or a hindrance.

“You meet people you’ve never met and don’t know, but who have already defined you,” he says. “They think you’re Hollywood, and you have to convince them you’re not. It’s going to take a lot of work, but I’m looking forward to it.

“I tell them I’m 5’10, 168 pounds, a Democrat and never lived in Hollywood,” he laughs. His resume since “Happy Days” includes acting, directing, business ventures and a strong believer in an eco-friendly lifestyle.

For most people, however, he will always be Potsie from 1957.

“‘Happy Days’ is a show that keeps bringing in generations of new fans, so I get recognition,” he says. “The show never gets old because it’s always been old. We went on air in 1974, but we were set in the 1950s.”

He credits Garry Marshall, the creator and executive director of ‘Happy Days’ and a series of many hit TV shows, for taking a cast of young actors still wet behind their ears and giving them sound advice. .

“He always told us to give before we receive and to use our platform for the greater good,” Williams says. “And, I think we have, especially Ron (Howard), who inspires me every day.”

Williams isn’t doing too badly with her platform either. He used it to introduce the world to the Heimlich maneuver that saved his uncle’s life, and wrote and directed films about the Americans with Disabilities Act and organ donation.

His next role is to convince the registered voters of Ojai that he is not Hollywood. That he’s just a guy who was in bad shape when he moved here full-time almost four years ago, and the city surrounded him.

