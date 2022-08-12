Kenan Thompson honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





The Hollywood Walk of Fame officially welcomed Kenan Thompson with a star on Thursday. The saturday night live The actor and Emmy winner was in town for his celebration at this iconic landmark. Kenan Thompson poses with his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images During the ceremony, Thompsons Saturday Night Live bandmate Leslie Jones gave a speech in her honor. His former Good Burger and co-star, Josh Server, who appeared as an original cast member of the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series All That in the ’90s, also honored him with a speech. Saturday Night Live writer and performer JB Smoove joined them to offer a few words and sing his friend’s praises. You know they say the purest form of laughter comes from a child, Smoove noted during his speech. Well, if that’s true, what about someone who’s been making us laugh since they were kids? Kenan may not remember it, but we worked together on SNL. I’m saying maybe he doesn’t remember because he’s been there so long…Kenan has spent a good part of our lives on our televisions, everyone. You have made us laugh for decades. Gianna and Georgia Thompson pose with their father at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony. David Livingston/Getty Images The star unveiling ceremony is the other end to a hectic week for comics. On Tuesday, NBC and the Television Academy announced thathe will host the 74th Emmy Awards. This year also marks the 20th season of Thompsons on Saturday Night Live. He is the longest serving actor on the show to date. You know, I never thought all of this would be possible. I just wanted to play and entertain and have a good time and put smiles on the faces of my family members, and that’s grown in the world now, apparently, Thompson remarked during his speech at the unveiling ceremony. So, I don’t know, man. It’s just an honor and a privilege to go next to GOAT Lorne Michaels. Kenan Thompson, his daughters and his guests pose with his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. David Livingston/Getty Images AccordingThe Walk of Fame website, the Thompsons star will be set alongside Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels. Thompson’s plaque is the monument’s 2,728th star. Kenan Thompson is the voice of a generation, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said of the occasion. From Kenan and Kel to Saturday Night Live, Kenan has been making people laugh for nearly 30 years. To celebrate his upcoming 20th birthday on SNL, we thought it would be fitting to place the Kenans star next to the star of the man who gave him his job, Lorne Michael.

