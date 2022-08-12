Patriotic Songs Bollywood Singers Love-Entertainment News, Firstpost

On 75th Independence Day, Bollywood singers tell us which patriotic songs are most important to them

Music is an integral part of all celebrations in our country and desh bhakti songs and tunes that invoke the spirit of patriotism within us are a must on August 15th. The Independence Day celebration this year is extremely special for all Indians. We are in our 75th year of independence and the whole country is actively participating in the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modis, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

We spoke to some of the prominent playback singers in the Hindi film industry about the songs that make them feel truly patriotic. Songs right like Yeh Jo Des Hai Mera of Swades, Rang De Basanti title trackThere is no translation available of Raazi, Vande Mataram, Aye Mere Pyaare Watan of Kabuliwala, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, Desh Rangila of Fanaa, Bharat Ka Rehne Wala Hoon of Purab Aur Paschim, Mera Mulk Mera Desh of Diljale to Sandese Aate Hain of Border, the young singers are bursting with fervor and patriotic spirit on this Independence Day. Here’s what they had to say

I loved it when we all used to sing Vande Mataram at school

Shilpa Rao gave us some of the most melodious romantic numbers like Khuda Jaane of Bachna Ae Haseeno, Subhanallah of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Meherbaan of Bang Bang! and energetic dance numbers like Ichq Shava of Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Ghungroo of War. The singer who has been in the music industry for 15 years has a little something extra for the patriotic songs she used to sing in her school as a kid. There would be no discrimination of any kind because all the students would sing in unison, she told us. Speaking of the beautiful memories that invoke patriotism in her even today, Shilpa adds: In school, we used to sing Vande Mataram together as students. For me, that feeling was very special. It was like we students came from different homes and families, and suddenly when we used to sing that together, we sounded like one, and I loved that feeling about Indians.

The lyrical content of a song plays a huge role when it comes to evoking patriotism

While Anusha Mani gave us lots of popular Bollywood numbers including Dhoka of Johnny Gaddaar, Gulaabo of Sloth Lamhe of Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic and Tera Rasta Main Chhodu Na of Chennai Express, she has always loved pop music. For singer Anusha Mani, words and lyrics have always meant a lot. For the song Dil Mein Jaagi of Developer D which was composed by Amit Trivedi, she had not only sung but also written the lyrics. When asked about patriotic songs, she tells us that while there are many songs she likes, the ones that convey the most are the ones with strong lyrics. There are a lot of songs that evoke strong patriotic feelings in me and the lyrical content plays a huge role in contributing to that emotion. My favorite songs are Yeh Jo Des Hai Mera of Swades by AR Rahman and Javed Akhtar saab and Rank of Basanti title track by AR Rahman and Prasoon Joshi. Another one of my favorites is Teri Mitti by Arko Mukherjee and Manoj Muntashir sung by B Praak.

Ae Watan can make you feel patriotic in a second

Bollywood singer Asees Kaur has a long list of songs she has sung for the Hindi film industry. Dildara Resumption of Tamanchey, Ve Maahi of Kesari, Makhna of Drive, Bandeya Rey Bandeya and Tere Bin by SimbaAkh Lad Jaave and War of Loveyatri and Bolna of Kapoor & Sons are just a few of his popular numbers from his vast repertoire of hit songs. Asees also has a number of non-cinematic songs under his belt. For Ases, desh bhakti Songs that evoke the feeling of patriotism should be the ones that can make you feel for your country as soon as you hear them. Ae Watan of Razi is a song that really resonates the feeling of independence for me. The main reason is undoubtedly the words of Gulzar sahab and the way he described the emotions. It really touched my heart. And yes, the lethal combination of vocalist Arijit Singh and songwriting trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy – it kills everything. I couldn’t think of a better song and team that could make you feel patriotic in a second.

I used to get emotional when I was a kid, singing Manna Des Aye Mere Pyaare Watan’

As a child, a student at La Martiniere for Girls, Kolkata, Nikhita Gandhi was always actively involved in extracurricular activities like music and dancing.

When I was a kid I was always involved in all the musical functions at school and Independence Day had its fair share of performances. One of my favorite patriotic songs to perform in school was Aye Mere Pyaare Watan by Manna Dey. I still remember how emotional I got singing it in front of all my peers. Nikhita is a multilingual singer and has hits in five Indian languages. Some of his Hindi film charts include Ghar of Jab Harry met Sejal, And the disbelievers of Kedarnath, Title track of Raabta, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe of Street, Burjkhalifaa of Laxmi and so many other songs.

Patriotic songs fill your heart with pride and devotion to our nation

Besides Hindi, the singer Mohammed Irfan, winner of Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star 2, sang in Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi. Some of his popular songs include Phir Mohabbat of Murder 2, Baarish of Yaariyan, Banjaara of Ek naughty among many others. For Irfan, songs by desh bhakti are like catalysts when it comes to expressing emotions about love for one’s country. He tells us, There are many patriotic songs. Music always has a catalytic effect when it comes to invoking or expressing emotions. From Ae mere watan ke logon by Lata Mangeshkar ji to Vande Mataram by AR Rahman Sir – these songs fill your heart with pride and devotion to our nation.

I used to dance at school parties every year Rangilas

For singer Renuka Panwar, Rangilas is one of his favorite patriotic songs. Listening to any patriotic song ever made gives me a huge sense of pride and deep love for my nation. But if I had to choose, Rangilas of Fanatic is one of my favorites. And that’s because I used to dance at school every year to this song. I also sang Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada at school gatherings. No matter how many times I listen Mera Mulk Mera Desh and Sandese Aate Hainit never fails to give me chills as it pays tribute to all the troops who gave their lives to defend us as well as those who continue their valiant efforts day and night.

