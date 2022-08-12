Entertainment
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Here’s how your favorite celebrities are celebrating Rakhi this year
Celebrities in the town of Tinsel are getting into the holiday spirit as they gather to greet their loved ones and, of course, their admirers a very happy Rakhi. The event honoring the relationship between a brother and a sister is observed in B-town with fervor. Celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Suhana-Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and others express their love on social media every year with kind regards.
Ananya Panday took to her Instagram to share some snippets from her Rakhi celebration with her cousin Ahaan Pandey. Sharing a snap, she wrote, “Happy Rakhi in the light of my life For all you are and all you do, through every fight and every laugh – my first friend and friend till the end I t endless love Ahaaaniii” Take a look!
KGF fame Yash tweeted some photos of Raksha Bandhan’s celebrations with his sister. He wrote on Twitter, “Brothers and Sisters – Brought together by fate but bound by a lifetime of love and support. Wishing everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan.”
Siblings – Brought together by fate but bound by a lifetime of love and support. I wish everyone a happy t.co/gxSwOCANQN
— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022
Sonam Kapoor wrote a beautiful wish for all his brothers on the auspicious day of Rakhi. Sharing never-before-seen photos, the Veere Di Wedding actress wrote, “Happy rakhee my brothers! How lucky to have you all in my life…I know I taught you to party and be a bunch of fun people… now I can’t wait for our kids to have the same bond! I love you all! Your big sister, who you refused to call didi except my darling @jahaankapoor26 and @bhambhani_siddhant”
Mouni Roy shared a beautiful photo on his Instagram story with his “bhaiya” and the famous music composer Manmeet Singh from Meet Bros. She wrote: “@meet_bros_manmeet Love you to the moon and back bhaiya”
Athiya Shetty shared a sweet childhood memory and took to his Instagram to post a photo with his brother Ahaan Shetty. She wrote: “Happy Rakhi
and yes, he still wears plaid pajamas and is still obsessed with his water bottle.”
Parineeti Chopra also joined the bandwagon and shared a photo with her two brothers. She wrote, “The greatest gift my parents gave me…
My babies ..
@thisissahajchopra @shivangchopra99
#HappyRakhi”
TV host and actor Maneish Paul has shared an adorable photo with his sister. He wrote on his Instagram: “Raksha ka vada.tera mujhse mera tujhse @jyotipaulmohan @vevekpaul9 #mp #rakhi #sister #blessed”
On the special occasion, Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and posted a series of photos of him receiving blessings from his sister. Sharing the photos, the actor captioned, “Happy Rakhi Hamesha Meri Raksha Karne Vaali @dr.kiki_”
Diva Shilpa Shetty also shared an aww-adorable clip of her kids celebrating the festival together and we can’t get enough of their cuteness. She wrote a heartwarming note with the clip, “Our siblings carry with them memories of our childhood. It’s always nice to have someone to help you relive your happy days, no matter how old you are. I’m so glad Viaan-Raj and Samisha are together for life. Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone celebrating.”
JugJugg Jeeyo Star-Varun Dhawan shared some photos as he celebrated the festival with his three sisters. Wearing an all-white kurta, the actor looked better than ever. He wrote, “Happy Raksha Bandhan bhai log aur behen log khush raho.”
Anrangi Re Actress Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and dropped a carousel of never-before-seen photos with her brother of Ibrahim in Taimur Ali Khan as she missed being with them today.
Sending her love from all over the other country, she wrote, “Happiest Rakhi to the best brother in all the universe. I love you so much more than you think. I still miss you today. Happy Rakhi Iggy Potter I promise to break up whoever and anything tries to hurt you (unless it’s the phone pulling our knock knock jokes)
