Entertainment
Where to drink outside this summer
Want to have a drink outside this summer?
Doras, or “designated outdoor refreshment areas,” are locations chosen by city governments where it is perfectly legal to drink from a Dora mug with alcohol purchased from a participating local business.
Although Doras doesn’t actually have addresses specified, the ones below will get you closer to where you need to go. There are similar areas in Kentucky (although not actually defined as Doras) which are also included below.
Where to drink out in Cincinnati
Nice view
615 Fairfield Ave, Bellevue
Located on Fairfield Avenue between O’Fallon Avenue and Riviera Drive.
Every day: 9 a.m. to midnight
blue ash
4335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash
Encompasses Summit Park, stretching from Summit Parkway to Glendale Milford Road
Every day: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cheviot
3807 N. Bend Road, Cheviot
Covers a few blocks around Harrison Avenue including Glenmore Ave and North Bend Road.
Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday-Sunday: noon to midnight
Hill College
6023 Hamilton Ave, College Hill
Begins on Hamilton Avenue and runs from Cedar Avenue to Wittlou Avenue.
Sunday-Thursday: 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Downtown/Banks
100 Joe Nuxhall Road, Downtown
Stretches from Heritage Bank Center to Paul Brown Stadium and from Mehring Way to Second Street.
Every day: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Fairfield
301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield
From Niles Road to Village Park Green, with a section extending to Pleasant Avenue.
Every day: noon to midnight.
hamilton
131 Village Street, Hamilton
Includes the Central Business District, the German Village Historic District, and the Main Street Historic Business District in Hamilton.
Every day: 9 a.m. to midnight
Harrisson
102 Harrison Ave, Harrison
Extends five blocks of Harrison Avenue from State Street to Washington Avenue.
Sunday-Thursday: 12 p.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday: noon-midnight
Hyde Park Square
2700 Erie Avenue, Hyde Park
Focused on businesses and the area around Hyde Park Square.
Monday-Thursday: 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Friday: 5 p.m.-midnight, Saturday-Sunday: noon-midnight
Lebanon
27 S. Broadway St., Lebanon
Encompasses much of the central business district, including businesses along Mulberry and Broadway. The city plans to expand Dora’s boundaries to include the North Broadway corridor.
Monday-Thursday: 6 p.m.-midnight, Friday: 5 p.m.-midnight, Saturday-Sunday: noon-midnight
Freedom Center
7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Township
Bounded by Liberty Way, Taylor Street and Warehouse Row.
Every day: noon to midnight
land of love
126 Karl Brown Road, Loveland
Off West Loveland Avenue with access to the Little Miami River and Little Miami Scenic Trail. Includes Nesbit Park.
Every day: noon-11 p.m.
Mariemont
4000 Plainville Road, Mariemont
Bounded by Wooster Pike, Oak Street, Murray Avenue and Madisonville Road.
Monday-Thursday 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Friday 5 p.m.-midnight, Saturday-Sunday noon-midnight
Mason
126 E Main Street, Mason
Stretches from Dawson Street (near Wildflower Café) to 4th Avenue throughout downtown Mason.
Monday-Thursday: 6 p.m. to midnight, Friday-Sunday: noon to midnight
Middletown
1120 Central Avenue, Middletown
Stretches from the Great Miami Riverfront to Garfield Street in downtown Middletown.
Every day: noon to midnight
Milford
208 Mill Street, Milford
Located along Main Street between Copper Blue at 900 Main St. and Little Miami Brewing Co. at 208 Mill St. Portions of Lila Avenue and Mill and Water Streets as well as all of Riverside Park on Water Street are also within the Dora.
Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday-Sunday: noon to midnight
Montgomery
7880 Remington Road, Montgomery
Around the Heritage District, Old Montgomery Gateway District, Market Square and Montgomery District.
Monday-Thursday: 5 p.m.-11 p.m., Friday: 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Saturday: noon-midnight, Sunday: noon-9 p.m.
New Richmond
204 Front Street, #200, New Richmond
Along Front Street and the historic district of the city.
Every day: noon to 10 p.m.
Newport
1 Seawall Road, Newport
The Bridgeview Box Park works on the same principle as a Dora: visitors can buy drinks at Kon-Tiki, Wooden Cask Brewing or Second Sight Spirits and walk around.
Hours of operation vary by business. For more information, see the Newport on the Levee website.
Oxford
2 E. High St, Oxford
Located in the Uptown business district, the Dora stretches from Church Street to Walnut Street and from Beech Street to Campus Avenue.
Every day: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sharonville
11133 Reading Road, Sharonville
Located in the downtown Sharonville loop along Reading Road.
Monday-Thursday: 5 p.m.-11 p.m., Friday: 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Saturday: noon-midnight, Sunday: noon-9 p.m.
Westwood
3460 Epworth Ave, Westwood
Crosses Harrison Avenue from Montclair Avenue to Kling Avenue.
Monday-Friday 5pm-11pm, Saturday-Sunday 10am-11pm
Wyoming
434 Springfield Pike, Wyoming
Descends to Springfield Pike and Wyoming Avenue and includes areas around Centennial Park, Village Green Park, Crescent Park, and the Springfield Pike tennis and bocce courts.
Monday to Thursday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 2 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from noon to 9 p.m., Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
