Where to drink outside this summer

Want to have a drink outside this summer?

Doras, or “designated outdoor refreshment areas,” are locations chosen by city governments where it is perfectly legal to drink from a Dora mug with alcohol purchased from a participating local business.

Although Doras doesn’t actually have addresses specified, the ones below will get you closer to where you need to go. There are similar areas in Kentucky (although not actually defined as Doras) which are also included below.

Where to drink out in Cincinnati

Nice view

615 Fairfield Ave, Bellevue

Located on Fairfield Avenue between O’Fallon Avenue and Riviera Drive.

Every day: 9 a.m. to midnight

blue ash

4335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash

Encompasses Summit Park, stretching from Summit Parkway to Glendale Milford Road

Every day: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cheviot

3807 N. Bend Road, Cheviot

Covers a few blocks around Harrison Avenue including Glenmore Ave and North Bend Road.

Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday-Sunday: noon to midnight

Hill College

6023 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

Begins on Hamilton Avenue and runs from Cedar Avenue to Wittlou Avenue.

Sunday-Thursday: 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Downtown/Banks

100 Joe Nuxhall Road, Downtown

Stretches from Heritage Bank Center to Paul Brown Stadium and from Mehring Way to Second Street.

Every day: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Fairfield

301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield

From Niles Road to Village Park Green, with a section extending to Pleasant Avenue.

Every day: noon to midnight.

hamilton

131 Village Street, Hamilton

Includes the Central Business District, the German Village Historic District, and the Main Street Historic Business District in Hamilton.

Every day: 9 a.m. to midnight

Harrisson

102 Harrison Ave, Harrison

Extends five blocks of Harrison Avenue from State Street to Washington Avenue.

Sunday-Thursday: 12 p.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday: noon-midnight

Hyde Park Square

2700 Erie Avenue, Hyde Park

Focused on businesses and the area around Hyde Park Square.

Monday-Thursday: 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Friday: 5 p.m.-midnight, Saturday-Sunday: noon-midnight

Lebanon

27 S. Broadway St., Lebanon

Encompasses much of the central business district, including businesses along Mulberry and Broadway. The city plans to expand Dora’s boundaries to include the North Broadway corridor.

Monday-Thursday: 6 p.m.-midnight, Friday: 5 p.m.-midnight, Saturday-Sunday: noon-midnight

Freedom Center

7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Township

Bounded by Liberty Way, Taylor Street and Warehouse Row.

Every day: noon to midnight

land of love

126 Karl Brown Road, Loveland

Off West Loveland Avenue with access to the Little Miami River and Little Miami Scenic Trail. Includes Nesbit Park.

Every day: noon-11 p.m.

Mariemont

4000 Plainville Road, Mariemont

Bounded by Wooster Pike, Oak Street, Murray Avenue and Madisonville Road.

Monday-Thursday 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Friday 5 p.m.-midnight, Saturday-Sunday noon-midnight

Mason

126 E Main Street, Mason

Stretches from Dawson Street (near Wildflower Café) to 4th Avenue throughout downtown Mason.

Monday-Thursday: 6 p.m. to midnight, Friday-Sunday: noon to midnight

Middletown

1120 Central Avenue, Middletown

Stretches from the Great Miami Riverfront to Garfield Street in downtown Middletown.

Every day: noon to midnight

Milford

208 Mill Street, Milford

Located along Main Street between Copper Blue at 900 Main St. and Little Miami Brewing Co. at 208 Mill St. Portions of Lila Avenue and Mill and Water Streets as well as all of Riverside Park on Water Street are also within the Dora.

Monday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday-Sunday: noon to midnight

Montgomery

7880 Remington Road, Montgomery

Around the Heritage District, Old Montgomery Gateway District, Market Square and Montgomery District.

Monday-Thursday: 5 p.m.-11 p.m., Friday: 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Saturday: noon-midnight, Sunday: noon-9 p.m.

New Richmond

204 Front Street, #200, New Richmond

Along Front Street and the historic district of the city.

Every day: noon to 10 p.m.

Newport

1 Seawall Road, Newport

The Bridgeview Box Park works on the same principle as a Dora: visitors can buy drinks at Kon-Tiki, Wooden Cask Brewing or Second Sight Spirits and walk around.

Hours of operation vary by business. For more information, see the Newport on the Levee website.

Oxford

2 E. High St, Oxford

Located in the Uptown business district, the Dora stretches from Church Street to Walnut Street and from Beech Street to Campus Avenue.

Every day: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sharonville

11133 Reading Road, Sharonville

Located in the downtown Sharonville loop along Reading Road.

Monday-Thursday: 5 p.m.-11 p.m., Friday: 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Saturday: noon-midnight, Sunday: noon-9 p.m.

Westwood

3460 Epworth Ave, Westwood

Crosses Harrison Avenue from Montclair Avenue to Kling Avenue.

Monday-Friday 5pm-11pm, Saturday-Sunday 10am-11pm

Wyoming

434 Springfield Pike, Wyoming

Descends to Springfield Pike and Wyoming Avenue and includes areas around Centennial Park, Village Green Park, Crescent Park, and the Springfield Pike tennis and bocce courts.

Monday to Thursday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 2 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from noon to 9 p.m., Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.