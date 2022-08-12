Inside the Kapoor Family Raksha Bandhan Celebrations at Randhir Kapoor | Bollywood

The Kapoor family gathered at Randhir Kapoor’s house in Mumbai to celebrate the Raksha Bandhan festival. The gathering included Randhir and Babita’s daughter, Kareena Kapoor, as well as several other Kapoor clan members from all over g. Read also| Kareena Kapoor waves to the paparazzi as she visits her father Randhir Kapoor on Raksha Bandhan

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor shared some photos from Raksha Bandhan celebrations on her Instagram account. She shared a group photo, which showed Randhir and Babita surrounded by their family members as they posed for the snap. Sitting next to Randhir and Babita on the sofa was Shammi Kapoor’s wife, Neela Devi, while Kareena Kapoor sat next to Randhir on the armrest and kept her hands on her father’s shoulder. Riddhima leaned on a platform behind the couch for the photo.

Randhir’s sister, Reema Jain, was also seen in the photo alongside her sons, actors Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain. Armaan’s wife, Anissa Malhotra Jain, stood behind Kareena and held her arm. Shashi’s eldest son, Kunal Kapoor, was also present along with his children Zahan Kapoor and Shaira Kapoor. Rajeshwari Desai, Shammi’s granddaughter through her daughter Kanchan Devi, was also featured in the group photo.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain in photos of Kapoor’s Rakhi family celebrations.

Riddhima also shared a photo of herself holding a thali for Raksha Bandhan rituals as she posed next to her cousin Armaan. She also shared a selfie of herself and Aadar on her Instagram stories. Meanwhile, Aadar shared a photo of her wrist with many rakhis attached and wrote, “Happy Rakhi to all my lovely sisters.” Kareena also shared the group photo on her Instagram Stories and simply captioned it with a Raksha Bandhan GIF.

Kareena had also posed for the paparazzi when she arrived at Randhir’s house for the Rakhi celebrations. The actress, who also marked the release of her film Laal Singh Chaddha on Thursday, waved at photographers as they clicked through her photos.