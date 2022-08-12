Armie Hammer Now: What the Controversial Actor Did





The meteoric rise and fall of Armie Hammer has been meticulously documented by hundreds of publications around the world since he was charged with sexual assault in 2021. Now, a new docuseries is set to make the rounds. light on the actor and his family’s past. In the first trailer for hammer houseArmie’s aunt, Casey Hammer says, “I’m about to reveal the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family.” It sets a grim tone for what is to come. Two of Armie’s alleged victims who claim the actor sexually assaulted them feature alleged text and voicemails left by Armie. An alleged text from the actor reads, “I’m 100% a cannibal.” A note allegedly written by Armie also states, “I’m going to bite your — out of you.” The series is also set to dive deep into the family’s troubled past. Armie’s great-grandfather was a well-known oil tycoon, Armand Hammer, who died in 1990. “If you believe in making deals with the devil, the Hammers are at the top of the pole. Every generation of my family has been involved in dark misdeeds,” Casey continues in the trailer. Set for release on September 2, 2022, the series will undoubtedly put Armie and his allegations back in the spotlight and it begs the question: where in the world is Armie Hammer now? Below, we explore the answer.

A few months after his allegations first surfaced in February 2021, the actor was seen entering a rehab facility in Florida, where he reportedly spent nearly nine months. Next, It has been reported Hammer resided in the Cayman Islands with his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers and their two children, Harper Grace and Ford Armand Douglas. There are several theories about what Hammer was doing in the Caymansone claims he was selling timeshares, although this has never been confirmed.

Now, vanity lounge reports that Hammer returned to the United States with his family and they stayed at a house owned by Robert Downey Jr. In August 2022, Sixth page obtained footage of the actor spending time by the pool at a Southern California hotel.

In 2020, Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers announced they were separating with a statement, “It’s been an amazing journey, but together we’ve decided to turn the page and move on with our marriage.” According to multiple reports, the pair are still separated in 2022, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re on bad terms. In March 2022, Chambers shared a photo to her Instagram story of her ex-husband playing a ball game with his children, seemingly confirming that the couple is harmonious. According to a source who spoke to PEOPLEHammer and Chambers “always had love for each other”. “Elizabeth’s priority has always been her children and their well-being. The past year has not been easy… They are slowly learning things as a couple, but being the parents of their two children will always pass first.”

