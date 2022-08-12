Genshin Impact Reveals Nahida’s Voice Actor, The Dendro Archon





Genshin Impact 3.0 is about to release, and players will be able to encounter a whole new cast of characters once entering Sumeru, including the Dendro Archon Nahida. Archon Dendro has quickly become one of Sumeru’s most intriguing characters, and much of the community is keen to learn more about her. Through new information, players have learned the voice actors behind Nahida, and they bring a ton to the character’s performance. Players can learn more about these new voice actors here and see who will be providing Nahida’s voice in Genshin Impact 3.0. Genshin Impact 3.0: Nahida’s voice actors revealed Nahida is Genshin Impact’s new Archon, set to debut in Update 3.0 when players enter the land of Dendro, Sumeru. Nahida is a mysterious figure who initially contacted the Traveler during his trip to the Golden Apple Archipelago. However, it seems that she has more in mind for the Traveler and seems very interested in their journey. Players will learn more about her as they explore Sumeru, and she’ll likely play an important role in the region’s storyline. They’ll definitely want to keep an eye out for her as they explore the new area. Part of what makes Genshin’s characters so popular is their stellar voice acting, and each voice actor’s performance helps bring the character to life. Nahida fans can find her English and Japanese voice actors below: English: Kimberley Anne Campbell Nahida’s English voice is provided by Kimberley Anne Campbell, who has become quite prolific in the English anime dubbing community recently. With voice credits like Nagatoro, Frederica, and Argo, this voice actor is definitely the right fit for the powerful and mysterious Dendro Archon. Fans of their previous work will want to make sure they pay close attention to Nahida’s dialogue, and they may even get a glimpse of it in the game’s latest trailer. Japanese: Yukari Tamura In Japanese, Nahida is voiced by Yukari Tamura, another very prolific voice actor in the anime community. Players will recognize their voice from a huge list of anime including shows like kill her kill her, Higurashi, and even another voice credit in Genshin Impact as the character Qiqi. Fans of this voice actor will enjoy their performance as Nahida, as they can say a ton of lines as the mysterious Dendro Archon. Nahida’s role in the story Since Nahida is Archon Dendro, players will interact with them quite a bit during the Sumeru storyline. This gives the voice actors enough time to develop their skills and put on a great performance. Fans will definitely want to complete the Sumeru story quests, as the region promises to uncover tons of secrets about the world of Teyvat and the Traveler. Genshin Impact 3.0 will bring the release of Nahida, the Dendro Archon, and their voice actors are looking to bring an incredible performance to the character. Edited by Siddharth Satish Coming soon!

