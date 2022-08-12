15 Bollywood Actresses Who Dated Cricketers

Bollywood and Cricket are the two most fascinating career fields in India. These two areas are associated with style, glamour, entertainment, money and a luxurious lifestyle. Cricket is the most popular sport in India and Indian cricketers are the idol of their fans.

It is not only ‘Aam Janta’ but Bollywood beauties are also attracted to our handsome cricketers. Affairs between cricketers and Bollywood actresses have always been in the headlines. There have been many affairs between Bollywood actresses and cricketers in the past and the trend still continues today.

While some couples are happily married, some affairs have ended on a sour note. Here is the presentation of a list of 15 Bollywood actresses who have dated cricketers.

1- Elli Avram & Hardik Pandya

The frequent joint appearances of Elli Avram and Hardik Pandya in several events, sets and airports created a buzz among the fans. The alleged couple has made no official statement about their affair.

Elli Avram is still fighting in Bollywood for good projects while Hardik is an integral part of the Indian cricket team and is happily married to fellow actress Nataa Stankovi.

2- Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

An ambitious actress Anushka Sharma is a self-taught star who has established a successful career as an actress, producer and entrepreneur. She has worked in both theatrical and commercial films.

The actress tied the knot with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on December 11, 2017 before they dated for nearly four years. Virat and Anushka are a powerful couple.

3- Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh

Indian cricket team hit spinner Harbhajan Singh aka Bhajji has never spoken about his affair with Bollywood actress Geeta Basra. The two got married on October 29, 2015. A year later on July 27, 2016, Geeta Basra and Harbhajan became parents to an adorable daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha.

4- Hazel Keech & Yuvraj Singh

Cricketer Yuvraj and actress Hazel Keech met through a mutual friend. Their friendship started on Facebook and blossomed over the years. Before Hazel, Yuvi dated Deepika Padukone and Kim Sharma.

On November 30, 2016, after two years of dating, Yuvraj Singh got married to Hazel in Chandigarh. Yuvi recently announced his retirement from international cricket.

5- Zaheer Khan & Sagarika Ghatge

Chak de India (2007), the critically acclaimed and hit sports drama of Megastar Shah Rukh Khan, actress Sagarika Ghatge fell in love with Indian pacemaker Zaheer Khan and the couple got married on November 23, 2017. The duo is now married.

6- Nagma & Sourav Ganguly

Former actress Nandita Arvind Morarji better known as Nagma is now a well-known politician. The actress and the former captain of the Indian cricket team fell in love with each other. Saurav Ganguly was already married to Dona Roy at that time. Saurav broke up with Nagma because the affair started affecting his career and married life.

7- Kim Sharma and Yuvraj Singh

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, the heroine of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s romantic drama Mohabbatein (2000), Kim Sharma was the first lady of Bollywood who stole Yuvraj Singh’s heart. The two dated for many years before Yuvraj bonded with Deepika Padukone. Even after 16 years apart, Yuvraj and Kim are good friends.

8- Isha Sharvani & Zaheer Khan

Before his affair with his wife Sagarika Ghatge, the actor was in love with the beautiful Isha Sharvani and according to reports, they had been in a relationship for eight years.

9- Neena Gupta & Vivian Richards

Vivian Richards is considered one of the greatest drummers of all time. The legend fell in love with Indian actress Neena Gupta in the 1980s. Neena never married Richards but has a daughter, Masaba Gupta with him. Neena raised Masaba as a single mother in India. On July 15, 2008, Neena married New Delhi-based Vivek Mehra.

10- Sangeeta Bijlani & Azharuddin

One of India’s most successful cricket captains and highly talented batsman, Azharuddin was defeated by beautiful actress Sangeeta Bijlani when he was already married to Naureen.

Sangeeta and Azhar were madly in love and got married in 1996, but Sangeeta gave her a divorce due to an alleged affair with badminton player Jwala Gutta.

11- Sharmila Tagore & Mansoor Ali Khan

One was a test cricket captain and the other was a popular actress when they met in 1969. Nawab Pataudi Mansoor Ali Khan, also known as Tiger Pataudi, was overthrown by the Bollywood diva and the iconic couple had a romance in the 70s during the Hindu-Muslim wedding. was not possible.

The Hindu girl Sharmila converted to Islam for this marriage and was called Ayesha Sultana. A number of people, including family members, were against this marriage.

12- Zeenat Aman and Imran Khan

Bold and successful 70s and 80s actress Zeenat Aman and legendary Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan made headlines with their affair. However, the affair did not last long. After which Zeenat married Sanjay Khan in 1978 but divorced after a year, remarried in 1985 with Mazhar Khan who died in 1998.

13- Amrita Singh and Ravi Shastri

A tall and handsome all-rounder Ravishankar Jayadritha Shastri better known as Ravi Shastri was popular among women during the 80s. On the other hand, Amrita Singh was a rising star who was gaining popularity in Bollywood.

The handsome couple ended their relationship after which Amrita fell in love with Saif Ali Khan, 12 years younger, and both decided to get married in 1991. Amrita and Said divorced in 2004.

14- Anju Mahendru and Gary Sobers

After Vivian Richards, West Indies Cricket legend Gary Sobers fell in love with Bollywood actress Anju Mahendru and the couple secretly got engaged but Anju’s parents were against the marriage and eventually they decided to choose separate lanes.

15- Reena Roy & Mohsin Khan

Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan has also acted in some Bollywood movies and several Pakistani movies. Before getting married in his country, he was married to Indian actress Reena Roy. He left her after a few years and their daughter Jannat alias Sanam lives in India with her mother.

These are the best links between cricket actresses who have made headlines, some of them are married. If you have any questions, ask below in the comments below.