Bollywood goes deeper with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Another long holiday weekend, another big release and another flop.

With Laal Singh Chaddha making a crash landing on its opening day, the troubles of the Mumbai film industry, aka Bollywood, have only intensified. Usually, festival releases see gigantic bookings, get a lot of hype since major production houses and corporations back them, and rely on word-of-mouth to keep the momentum going until to the following week to secure entry into the Rs. 300 Crore Club. However, Aamir Khans Lal Singh Chaddha fails on all three fronts.

The writing was on the wall. Since it was an official Tom Hanks remake Forrest Gump, released in 1994 and winner of six Oscars (at the time, they meant something), the film was in the news even during the pre-production phase.

However, what derailed its run was the lack of buzz following the trailer and music release, a relatively disappointing music album, and the political elephant in the room that returned to trample the aspirations of ‘Aamir Khan. It was a double whammy for one of India’s biggest movie stars.

For Bollywood, this means trouble in many ways. First, the pressure for regional releases will only increase from here. The success of KGF:2, Pushpa, and RRR in the Hindi belt has left producers puzzled as to the market’s mood.

Second, there seems to be complete ignorance of Hollywood’s growing market share. To put things into perspective, in the middle of winter 2021, Spider-Man: No Coming Home had shows starting at 6:30 a.m. in NCR, a phenomenon that was unprecedented in the past, even with Shah Rukh Khan.

There is also the matter of lazy cinema. According to the first reviews of Lal Singh Chaddha, A self-proclaimed perfectionist, Aamir Khan has concocted an oversimplified and rather convenient adaptation of Forrest Gump. For Akshay Kumar, the formula of producing films like Ford used to produce cars no longer works, as evidenced by the commercial failures of Bachchan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, and The lower end of the bell. The gamble of betting on a superstar for an assured commercial return no longer holds, not even for Salman Khan.

While the inflated prices paid by several OTT platforms ensure that producers do not go under, theater attendance is gradually decreasing. However, the market correction will soon follow.

Netflix, Disney or Amazon today, in an attempt to speed up their acquisitions for an elaborate library, are blithely paying millions of rupees for mediocre or substandard productions, but the party won’t last forever, given that the companies who operate these platforms have their economic limitations.

More importantly, the audiences are done preaching. An average consumer enters the multiplex to be entertained, but the market is bound to be pushed back when films are intentionally staged for political, social or religious messages. There would be exceptions, but audiences can now see through the veil of most artists and superstars.

Against Aamir Khan, public anger is more or less permanent. The failure of Lal Singh Chaddha will only deepen it.

So what’s next for Bollywood?

The mother of all validations is due out next month. If the combination of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, with a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, and backed by Karan Johars Dharma Productions fails to win over audiences, alarm bells would be ringing in the film city from Mumbai. These are difficult and troubling times for the industry, but they themselves are to blame.

Today, Bollywood has sunk a little more. Where does buoyancy come from?