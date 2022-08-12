Unavoidable ! See Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Vanarastra look in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra





Bombay: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with Brahmastra is the most anticipated film of the year. While the film has an ensemble cast and will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, among others, Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo was the much talked about one. Apparently the actor will be playing the “vanarastra” after all and the first photos have leaked online. Read also : Great! Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan To Make Bollywood Debut With Comedy Web Series, Details Inside It’s safe to say that Shah Rukh is currently treating his fans with several cameos and this seems to be one of the most sought after right now. The Twitterverse has been sent into a frenzy since photos of SRK made the rounds on social media. There are a few photos that have been doing the rounds on social media and this seems like a brief glimpse of what Shah Rukh might have to offer Brahmastra. Read also : Hats off! Aryan Khan protects Shah Rukh Khan when a crazed fan tries to hold the superstar’s hand for a selfie Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was recently seen in a cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha, and before that he also had a brief role in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see the actor in this one as well. Next, Shah Rukh has an impressive slate of upcoming films and will be returning to screens with a bang, starting with Pathaan. The actor also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan, two much talked about films. Credit: Times Now

