Entertainment
Kenan Thompson receives a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Kenan Thompson cemented his status as a showbiz icon by receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.
The entertainment legend, 44, was hailed by the likes of his former Saturday Night Live co-star Leslie Jones, and was joined at the ceremony by his two daughters Georgia, eight, and Gianna, four.
Kenan couldn’t hide his happiness as he posed alongside his little girls alongside his new star.
Career step! Kenan Thompson cemented his status as a showbiz icon by receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday
Just as the star was about to be unveiled, Kenan appeared on pins and needles as he shook hands and awaited the big reveal.
Leslie, meanwhile, seemed to capture the whole thing on her phone.
She wore a bright red dress, while Kenan looked chic in a navy suit and gold bow tie.
After the star was fully unveiled, the actor proudly posed next to his honor.
Doting dad: Thompson was joined at the ceremony by his two daughters Georgia, eight, and Gianna, four
Highly anticipated ! Just as the star was about to be unveiled, Kenan appeared on pins and needles as he pressed his hands together and awaited the big reveal
Oh ! The comedian adorably showed off his star to his daughters
He adorably showed off the star to his daughters as they sat next to him on the red carpet.
In addition to Leslie’s remarks, Kenan’s former All That co-star Josh Server also took to the podium.
Kenan revealed on his podcast, You Already Know, that his star was placed next to Lorne Michaels, the creator of Saturday Night Live.
LOL! Kenan’s former SNL co-star Leslie Jones seemed to be cracking behind the podium
Kenan is all that! The actor’s former All That co-star Josh Server also offered some remarks
“Me, being next to Lorne is like being next to a boss, you know what I’m saying, and I definitely have a boss mentality,” he explained.
The Good Burger actor previously expressed his excitement about receiving a star during an interview onJimmy Kimmel Live!
“It’s just crazy,” he said. “Like, I still consider myself fair, you know, Kenan from Atlanta.”
Strike a pose: the group reunited alongside JB Smoove
Aww: Kenan looked after his little girls as they sat among the crowd
Kenan’s career has skyrocketed recently, with the actor recently named host of the upcoming 2022 Emmy Awards.
This is Kenan’s first time hosting the awards show, which will air on NBC this year on September 12. “I can’t wait,” he wrote on social media.
The glamorous awards ceremony will take place at the Microsoft Theater in LA Live and is also set to air live on Peacock, reported Deadline.
New role: Kenan’s career has been on the rise lately, with the actor recently named host of the upcoming 2022 Emmy Awards; pictured in 2021 at the People’s Choice Awards
Kenan released a statement, expressing his gratitude for having the opportunity to host the Emmy Awards next month.
“Being part of this amazing night where we honor the best in the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to be on NBC, my longtime network family, makes it even more special,” he explained, according to Deadline.
“Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars of my favorite shows,” the actor added.
No stranger to TV: The actor celebrates his 20th birthday on Saturday Night Live; Kenan pictured with Kim Kardashian on the show last year in 2021
Several NBC stars are set to appear at the Emmys, including Natalie Zea of La Brea and Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show and Password.
Thompson has hosted shows in the past, such as the 2021 People’s Choice Awards and the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards the same year.
Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, offered her thoughts on Kenan hosting the prestigious ceremony, Entertainment reported.publication.
“Kenan is considered one of the funniest, likable and accomplished entertainers of the past two decades and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself,” he explained.
Long career: The actor and comedian began his screen career starring in the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series All That in the 1990s; seen on SNL in 2021
“We know the hell brings excitement and professionalism to the Emmys that a show of this stature deserves.”
Kenan himself has been nominated for a total of six Emmy awards during his long career in the industry.
In 2017, he received an Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics nomination for co-writing the SNL song, Last Christmas. A year later, he was nominated for the same award for the SNL song, Come Back, Barack, which he won.
In 2018 he was also nominated for an Emmy for his supporting role on SNL, and again in 2020.
In 2021, he received an additional Outstanding Actor nomination for his role on SNL and a Lead Actor nomination for his portrayal of character on the show, Kenan. After the second season, the show was cancelled.
The talented star came into the limelight in the 1990s, starring on Nickelodeon’s hit show, All That.
He is also known for working on hit films such as Fat Albert and Good Burger. Most notably, the actor is celebrating his 20th anniversary of appearing on SNL.
Hard worker: Kenan has starred in comedy films over the years, such as Fat Albert and Good Burger
Separation: Kenan officially filed for divorce from his wife, Christina Evangeline, earlier this year in June, but the two are still co-parents of their two children; photographed in 2019
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11103741/Kenan-Thompson-receives-star-Hollywood-Walk-Fame.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Best UK ISA Rates of the Week (2022) August 12, 2022
- When Luhut’s proposal was “rejected” by Jokowi regarding the revision of the TNI law August 12, 2022
- BOLLYWOOD CHOREOGRAPHY WORKSHOP – For all levels August 12, 2022
- Lil Nas X and Hailey Bieber Team Up for ‘Vogue World’ Fashion Event – Billboard August 12, 2022
- UK meets energy firms but no help yet for hard-hit consumers August 12, 2022