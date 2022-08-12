Kenan Thompson receives a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Kenan Thompson cemented his status as a showbiz icon by receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

The entertainment legend, 44, was hailed by the likes of his former Saturday Night Live co-star Leslie Jones, and was joined at the ceremony by his two daughters Georgia, eight, and Gianna, four.

Kenan couldn’t hide his happiness as he posed alongside his little girls alongside his new star.

Just as the star was about to be unveiled, Kenan appeared on pins and needles as he shook hands and awaited the big reveal.

Leslie, meanwhile, seemed to capture the whole thing on her phone.

She wore a bright red dress, while Kenan looked chic in a navy suit and gold bow tie.

After the star was fully unveiled, the actor proudly posed next to his honor.

He adorably showed off the star to his daughters as they sat next to him on the red carpet.

In addition to Leslie’s remarks, Kenan’s former All That co-star Josh Server also took to the podium.

Kenan revealed on his podcast, You Already Know, that his star was placed next to Lorne Michaels, the creator of Saturday Night Live.

LOL! Kenan’s former SNL co-star Leslie Jones seemed to be cracking behind the podium

Kenan is all that! The actor’s former All That co-star Josh Server also offered some remarks

“Me, being next to Lorne is like being next to a boss, you know what I’m saying, and I definitely have a boss mentality,” he explained.

The Good Burger actor previously expressed his excitement about receiving a star during an interview onJimmy Kimmel Live!

“It’s just crazy,” he said. “Like, I still consider myself fair, you know, Kenan from Atlanta.”

Strike a pose: the group reunited alongside JB Smoove

Aww: Kenan looked after his little girls as they sat among the crowd

Kenan’s career has skyrocketed recently, with the actor recently named host of the upcoming 2022 Emmy Awards.

This is Kenan’s first time hosting the awards show, which will air on NBC this year on September 12. “I can’t wait,” he wrote on social media.

The glamorous awards ceremony will take place at the Microsoft Theater in LA Live and is also set to air live on Peacock, reported Deadline.

New role: Kenan’s career has been on the rise lately, with the actor recently named host of the upcoming 2022 Emmy Awards; pictured in 2021 at the People’s Choice Awards

Kenan released a statement, expressing his gratitude for having the opportunity to host the Emmy Awards next month.

“Being part of this amazing night where we honor the best in the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to be on NBC, my longtime network family, makes it even more special,” he explained, according to Deadline.

“Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars of my favorite shows,” the actor added.

No stranger to TV: The actor celebrates his 20th birthday on Saturday Night Live; Kenan pictured with Kim Kardashian on the show last year in 2021

Several NBC stars are set to appear at the Emmys, including Natalie Zea of ​​La Brea and Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show and Password.

Thompson has hosted shows in the past, such as the 2021 People’s Choice Awards and the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards the same year.

Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, offered her thoughts on Kenan hosting the prestigious ceremony, Entertainment reported.publication.

“Kenan is considered one of the funniest, likable and accomplished entertainers of the past two decades and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself,” he explained.

Long career: The actor and comedian began his screen career starring in the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series All That in the 1990s; seen on SNL in 2021

“We know the hell brings excitement and professionalism to the Emmys that a show of this stature deserves.”

Kenan himself has been nominated for a total of six Emmy awards during his long career in the industry.

In 2017, he received an Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics nomination for co-writing the SNL song, Last Christmas. A year later, he was nominated for the same award for the SNL song, Come Back, Barack, which he won.

In 2018 he was also nominated for an Emmy for his supporting role on SNL, and again in 2020.

In 2021, he received an additional Outstanding Actor nomination for his role on SNL and a Lead Actor nomination for his portrayal of character on the show, Kenan. After the second season, the show was cancelled.

The talented star came into the limelight in the 1990s, starring on Nickelodeon’s hit show, All That.

He is also known for working on hit films such as Fat Albert and Good Burger. Most notably, the actor is celebrating his 20th anniversary of appearing on SNL.

Hard worker: Kenan has starred in comedy films over the years, such as Fat Albert and Good Burger