Rep: Anne Heche suffered an anoxic brain injury, unlikely to live

Placeholder while loading article actions Actress Anne Heche, who rammed her car into a Los Angeles home last week, is not expected to survive injuries she sustained in the crash and ensuing fire, her family said in a statement. a statement through a representative on Thursday evening. Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition, the statement shared with The Washington Post said. She is not expected to survive. The statement adds that Heche is being kept alive on life support to determine if any of her organs are viable to donate. The rep told the Post that Heche is brain dead. Anne had a big heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw kindness and joy spread as her life worked, especially moving the needle for acceptance from who you love, the statement added. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and will be greatly missed for her light. Heche, 53, was hospitalized last Friday after driving her Mini Cooper into a house in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, causing both the vehicle and the house to catch fire. It took more than an hour for nearly 60 firefighters to put out the blaze. Police are investigating the possibility that Heche drove under the influence. An initial blood test from Heches revealed narcotics in his system, Officer Tony Im, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department, told The Post. But a second test is underway to determine if these substances were present as a result of his medical treatment, he added. Heche rose to fame after appearing on the soap opera Another World from the 1980s. She went on to star in films such as Donnie Brasco, Six Days, Seven Nights and Volcano, and was known for her 3-year relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Before the accident last Friday morning, Heche had purchased a wig from a salon, the owner of which told the Los Angeles Times that she was in good spirits and did not seem drunk. TMZ reported that Heche crashed into an apartment garage before taking off into the street, citing a video that was not timestamped. Surveillance footage from another home showed a blue Mini Cooper speeding down a residential street minutes before the accident was reported. Heche was pulled from the car with severe burns, the Times reported. A rep told media a few days later that the actress had slipped into a coma. A GoFundMe campaign was set up for the occupant of the home, who narrowly escaped physical injury but lost many of his possessions, according to the fundraiser’s statement. In their statement Thursday evening, the Heches family thanked the staff at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital, and everyone else for their well wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery.

