Nation Building Lessons From A Bollywood Song

Perhaps the most inspiring lines celebrating India, as persistent as they are thought-provoking, come from a Hindi film made just 13 years after independence. In the title track by Ram Mukherjees Hum Hindustani (1960), Usha Khanna, Prem Dhawan and Mukesh earnestly persuade us Indians to forget the tired old questions of the past and shape a new collective narrative for a new era. Chhodo kal ki batein, kal ki baat purani/Naye daur mein likhenge, mil kar nayi kahaani, hum hindustani! “

As new parents, my wife and I celebrated each time our children reached a developmental milestone. She turned around! She crawled! She stood up! She walked! But the child didn’t seem to notice or care. She enjoyed parental appreciation, but without any self-awareness, crawled, jogged, walked and then ran into the future. India is a bit like that. It is filled with an intrinsic momentum that propels it forward, while we stop to celebrate it from time to time.

Such celebrations are necessary and important. But as a young republic (yes, 75 is a young age for a nation-state) and a young nation (half of our population was born after 1994), we should look to the future. To the next 25 years, to the next 75 and beyond. Young and confident, the new Indians have new aspirations. Naya khoon hai, nayi umangein, ab hai nayi jawani, hum hindustani!”

This is not a call to forget history. Rather, it is an argument for bringing the future into public conversations, into our civic lives and into our politics. That the past is gone. We are often so absorbed in questioning the backlog of history that we have little time to prepare for the future. Yes, India has done well over the past 75 years; but we could have done better. It’s not just a perfect setback. At every stage of our post-independence history, contemporary voices have called attention to opportunities or warned us of impending threats. One of the reasons we have overlooked them and why we struggle even today is our preoccupation with the past, our indulgence in the sunk cost fallacy. Of course, we need good mirrors, but they shouldn’t be bigger than our windshields. Aaj purani zanjiron ko tod chuke hain, Kya dekhen uss manzil ko jo chhod chuke hain.”

you might also like

How not to lose your plane luggage in the middle of “airmageddon”

Common Sense Investing by Vikas Khemani of Carnelian

What is driving investor interest in Eicher Motors shares?

ICRIER rejects the allegations of the alcohol lobby

Public discourse on Indian politics can be categorized into four levels, each centered around a core issue. At the lowest fundamental level is the question of who we are. Above is a contest to define what our problems are. The third level concerns how we should collectively solve these problems. Finally, at the highest level there is the question of where we want to go. However, a society that charts its future without understanding itself risks failing. Likewise, someone who spends all his energy debating who we are “finds very little time to think about where we want to go.” Such a society is likely to end up where chance and circumstances prevail. We cannot leave everything to luck.

So, at 75, we must let go of the dead weight of past problems and find the bandwidth to chart the course for our future. Aao mehnat ko apna imaan banayein, apne haathon ko apna bhagwaan banayein/Ram ki dharti ko Gautam ki bhumi ko, sapnon se bhi pyaara Hindustan banayein.”

I remember celebrating India’s greatness during the Mera Bharat Mahaan campaign in the mid-1980s, and then, a few years later, even before those pretty stickers had faded, plunging us into a deep economic crisis. We were puzzled: if we had indeed achieved greatness, why did our government have to pawn our gold and ask for help from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank? In this case, this crisis led to reforms that unleashed India’s collective genius, the first generation of modern entrepreneurs and the talent of hundreds of millions of citizens. It was then that we realized how far we were from greatness. But we also discovered the way to get there. Chaand ke dar par ja pahuncha hai aaj zamaana, naye jagat se hum bhi naata jod chuke hain.”

There’s no objective definition of what makes a nation great, so it’s hard to tell when greatness has been achieved (and indeed, when it’s receding). What we do know is that at least a few hundred million of our fellow citizens live in abject poverty, that we need to create 20 million jobs each year and that, while material conditions have improved for a large number, our society continues to deny equality, dignity and fraternity to a fairly large number of our compatriots. Our celebrations must therefore be tempered by the immensity of the task before us. Humko kitne Taj Mahal hain aur banana, kitne hain Ajanta hum ko aur sajaane.”

We need to write a new inclusive narrative. He doesn’t have to conform to what our grandparents might have wished. It should be what we want. As Ambedkar argued…how society should be organized in its social and economic aspect are matters to be decided by the people themselves according to time and circumstances.”

It is up to the generation of Indians today to stand up for freedom, equality, pluralism and brotherhood because we understand their importance. And if we fight for these values ​​every day, we won’t have to fight for them anymore. Naye daur mein likhhenge, mil kar nayi kahani!”

Nitin Pai is co-founder and director of The Takshashila Institution, an independent center for public policy research and education.

Elsewhere mint

Long Story reveals how expensive and rare orchids smuggled out of India. In Opinion, Nitin Pai draws nation-building Bollywood song lessons. Bibek Debroy writes about India The modernity of Amrit Kaal. Ed did India’s Crypto Winter colder, argues Andy Mukherjee.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking events and the latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less