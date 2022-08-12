Review of the book Shy by Mary Rodgers and Jesse Green





Placeholder while loading article actions Mary Rodgers (1931-2014) had a modestly successful career in musical theater (Once Upon a Mattress was her only major success as a songwriter) and became a bestselling author in 1972 with Freaky Friday, a young adult novel about a mother and daughter magically swapping bodies that spawned two film adaptations and two sequels. As the daughter of Richard Rodgers and close friend of Stephen Sondheim, she was a privileged, as well as shrewd, observer of pivotal moments in American musical theatre, from Oklahoma to Company and beyond. The afterlife included his son Adam Guettel, another family composer, who won a Tony Award in 2005 for the score to Light in the Piazza. This show was also nominated for Best Musical, and before announcing the winner, Adam leaned down to say, I love you, Mom. To which Rodgers replied, it’s going to be Spamalot. Subscribe to the book world newsletter This less-than-motherly response is characteristic of the smart, tangy voice that drives Rodgers’ autobiography, crafted from three years of free-spirited conversations with New York Times theater critic Jesse Green. When Green showed her the first few pages he had written, he recalls, she had two comments: make it funnier and make it meaner. Rodgers was known for her quick wit and Green appears to have pulled very little of her verbal punches. The account of his relationship with Sondheim is so intimate in some detail that one has to wonder if Green (or the publisher) thought it best to wait until Sondheim was no longer around to read it, a suspicion reinforced by the fact that Shy is published eight years after Rodgers’ death and less than nine months after Sondheims. Straightforwardness is a Rodgers operating principle, starting with what she has to say about her parents. Looking at a photo of her father smiling affectionately at his 3-year-old daughter, she wonders: Where did that nice boy go? Hypercritical dad didn’t like her broad grin, grimaced at her loud laughter and often told her she was fat, Rodgers recalled. As for mom, she didn’t get down on her knees to play with us because then she had to send her pants off to be ironed. It makes sense that Rodgers offered to title his memoir What Do You Really Think? (Green confides this in one of the footnotes that form a lively counterpoint to her first-person narrative.) She happily skewers enemies like playwright Arthur Laurents, and she’s just as outspoken (although less mean) ) about longtime friends like producer-director Hal Prince. , to whom she was practically engaged when he was an ambitious undergraduate student. Dad may have even been my biggest selling point, she muses. Hal was born with a list of people he wanted to meet. 21 books to read this summer Shy lives up to his alarmingly outspoken subtitle, but rarely comes across as mean-spirited, thanks to Rodgers’ sense of humor, clever way with words, and refusal to feel sorry for himself. A woman whose good work as a songwriter has been overshadowed by the titanic gifts of her father and best friend could easily feel bitter, but Rodgers calmly insists, I’m happy with what I’ve accomplished. And she gives a factual account of the life of an average theater artist: a few hits, a lot of flops, daily stints writing for TV and movies. She explains her switch to children’s books with the same pragmatism: I wanted a creative occupation, I needed to earn money. As for her personal life, readers will quickly understand that she survived a miserable childhood by learning to view those around her, and herself, with tolerant acceptance. She concludes about her father that everything that loves him came out in [his music], and there was no need to look elsewhere. Of his mother, whose dedication to being the perfect wife to the Big Man sparked Rodgers’ determination to have a career of her own, she says: I began to understand and even, to my surprise, envy the how she turned her addiction into an immense and unwavering skill. . Rodgers’ abusive first husband, a closeted homosexual, receives sympathy as a misfit mate within the confines of traditional marriage: we’ve both gotten better over time, finding more honest ways to live. [I have] long ago forgave him, as I had to forgive myself. 12 new books to read in July and August Has she forgiven Sondheim? He was the love of my life, she admits, and for a brief, excruciating time after her divorce, he tried to love her the way she loved him. It was Rodgers who finally said, it doesn’t work, and settled for a devoted friendship. The pain is still evident whenever she talks about their relationship, but she is countered by her memories of a happy and lasting second marriage and her five children whom she remarks, characteristically, Why they love me, I will never know. One guess is that they liked her because she was fun, a word Rodgers uses repeatedly. Having fun was his way of insisting that life’s sorrows would never kill his taste for life’s pleasures. His tenacious capacity for joy is affirmed in the dazzling smile that his father laments, which radiates from almost all of Shy’s photos. The delightfully talkative Rodgerss Tells It All is also a candid and thoughtful chronicle of one woman’s journey through the experience of understanding and plenty of reading fun. Wendy Smith is the author of Real Life Drama: The Group Theater and America, 1931-1940. The Alarmingly Straightforward Memoir of Mary Rodgers By Mary Rodgers and Jesse Green Farrar, Straus and Giroux. 480 pages. $35

