Aubrey Plaza is a Millennial Dirty Harry in Emily the Criminal

Place Aubreyhis new movie, Emily the criminal, is the latest reason to take the actor best known for his sly humor seriously. As the titular character of action thrillers, an aspiring artist living in Los Angeles, who struggles with $70,000 student loan debt and an aggravated assault conviction that keeps her from getting a job well paid, Plaza is captivating. Emily’s fortunes change when her dead-end food delivery job leads her to work with petty crooks who use stolen credit card numbers to buy high-end televisions and resold cars on the black market.

It was very unlike anything I’ve ever done, Plaza says of the unapologetically timely story of a woman so beaten down by this broken capitalist system that she lost.

An emboldened Emily taps into her simmering rage and develops a steel mace and a taser to take on increasingly convoluted criminal enterprises, realizing she has an affinity for the job.

The story is about Emily coming to her senses and reclaiming her power, and somehow becoming a more fully realized person, Plaza says. VF Indeed, the first feature film writer-director John Patton Fordwhose own student loan debt and food delivery job helped inspire the thought of the reinvigorated woman as a millennial Dirty Harry. (Although Emily doesn’t have a catchphrase like Clint Eastwoods Go ahead, make my day I wish she had a sentence, Plaza says she has a satisfying confrontation with Gina Gershon as a potential employer.)

What’s unique about this movie is that when it starts, she’s already well on her way to reaching her tipping point, Plaza says. (The reason for Emily’s assault conviction is explained at the end of the film.) We see these kinds of micro-decisions that [she makes] lead her on this other path. Yes, she becomes a criminal. But I think it’s more about finding out who she is, what she really wants and what she’s willing to do to get it. Including a dubious relationship with fellow thief Youcef (Theo Rossi). I still want a love story, she laughs. Even if it’s not so obvious.

This film marks Plaza’s latest effort to show his range beyond the side-eye sarcasm that has been a hallmark of his career since his breakout role as Parks and recreations blas intern, April Ludgate. She went from raunchy characters (Jackass presents: Bad grandpa, the wee hours), and unpredictable appearances on talk shows (in 2019 with Stephane Colbert, she acted like a cat and licked his face) to reveal his versatility: as a deranged stalker Ingrid goes west; a shape-shifting character in the hallucinatory series Legion; an unstable actor-director in Black bear; and a disgruntled ex-girlfriend in the queer Christmas romantic comedy Happiest season.

First attracted by the action in EmilyI come from a pretty heavy comedy background, where it’s mostly talking, she ended up doing a lot of her own stunts. We rehearsed with the stuntman. But when you do a movie like this, when it’s so small and you move at such a pace that we really don’t have a lot of time, my instinct was just to go in there and do it myself , she says. I’m comfortable enough to drive fast. I actually got yelled at by the stunt coordinator several times because I was actually driving faster than the stuntman, and he said to me, you have to slow down.

Plaza’s career is certainly in high gear, as evidenced by the fact that she has barely returned home for the past two years. There was filming in Turkey for Guy Ritchies Operation Fortune: Cunning War, then in Italy for her director husband Jeff Baenas spin me around (released August 19). After a pit stop in Los Angeles to film Emily, she was in New York to shoot the pilot for a television series called Olga dies dreaming and finally, return to Italy for the second season of HBO The White Lotus. (She was simultaneously voicing the Jewish mother of the Antichrist for the FXs animated comedy August, Little demon, also featuring Dany and Lucy DeVito.)

Plaza spent five months in Sicily filming the highly anticipated second installment of Mike Whites series, whose first season just earned 20 Emmy nominations. She plays Harper Spiller, on vacation with her husband, Ethan (Will Sharpe), and their friends the Babcocks (Theo James and Megann Fahy). Are the Spillers happier than the newlyweds of the season, memorably brought to life by Jacques Lacy and Alexandra Daddario? That’s the kind of question, Plaza replies. At first glance, one might think [they] are the unfortunate ones compared to the Babcocks. But then, as things progress, things start to change. You begin to realize the nuances of each of their relationships. I think that’s what Mike White likes to explore: what is happiness?

A joyful moment for Plaza, who made her debut with the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater improv, a scene with the ad-lib queen and Emmy nominee Jennifer Coolidge, of which Tanya is the only returning character in the series. She is so hilarious. We had a very brief time together, and there was some improvisation, and she went off and said some hilarious things. But I can’t say what because I’m going to give something. But she was in great shape that day. I was thrilled to be on camera with her, even just for a brief moment.