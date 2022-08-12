Entertainment
The rehearsal: what to watch next if you like Nathan Fielders’ jaw-dropping show
There’s nothing on TV like Repetition, Nathan Fielders hybrid comedy docuseries that defy easy explanation. The essential concept is this: Fielder despises the unpredictability of life. So he constructs simulacra of reality to rehearse all the potential outcomes of several very specific scenarios, largely involving supposedly ordinary people. It’s funny and bizarre, inspiring serious debates about the exploitation of media and the blurring lines between fact and fiction.
But for all its idiosyncrasies, Repetition explores themes found in several documentaries, feature films and reality shows, from Jason’s portrait at The Truman Show. If you can’t get enough of Fielders’ wild social experience, here’s a comprehensive guide to what to watch next.
Synecdoche, New York
The longest Repetition continues, the more it seems Fielder must be a fan of this tough 2008 drama, written and directed by Charlie Kaufman. Synecdoche follows Caden Cotard (Phillip Seymour Hoffman), an ambitious theater director obsessed with creating a project that reflects real life as much as possible. As he shapes the story, amassing more actors, having new structures built, and having longer rehearsals, his life begins to merge with the increasingly meta experience. (Sound familiar?) Connected by dream logic and steeped in Jungian theory, Synecdoche is bizarre and unsettling and surprisingly touching, offering a strange meditation on the creative process and the cyclical nature of life-imitating art.
The Truman Show
In this 1998 comedy-drama, jim carrey plays Truman Burbank, a man who slowly realizes his whole life is a reality show. Every moment was scripted, staged, filmed, edited and broadcast around the world, pushing Truman to find a way to escape his unique prison. It is a natural predecessor of Repetitionsatirizing the perils of reality television and media exploitation.
Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond
Speaking of Carrey: The comedian followed The Truman Show playing the late Andy Kaufman in the biopic Man on the Moon. Although the film, directed by Milo Forman, was critically acclaimed, it is now remembered for Carrey’s behind-the-scenes antics as he remained in character as Kaufman, wreaking havoc on cast and film. ‘crew. Carrey was so committed to the method that people who knew Kaufman personally felt like he was alive again, for a while. This 2017 documentary, directed by Chris Smith, rehashes it all, with candid interviews with Carrey and the cast and wild behind-the-scenes footage of Carrey on set that was buried by the studio at the time.
Nathan for you
Before Repetition, Nathan Fielder created these comedy docuseries for Comedy Central. In it, he played a weirdo businessman version of himself, touring small businesses and offering ridiculous solutions to their problems. (Like placing an advertisement for a pet store in a pet cemetery or creating a men’s cave in a women’s shop.) The whole series is worth it, but a few standout episodes have the surreal, ambitious side that Fielder explores in Repetition, including: The Hero, The Anecdote, Smoking Allowed, and the nearly two-hour finale, Finding Frances, in which Fielder helps an eccentric Bill Gates the impersonator reunites with his long-lost love.
Calm your enthusiasm: Season 7
For a lighter approach to weaving meta-narratives, look no further than the seventh season of larry davids curmudgeonly comedy. On the show, David, who co-created Seinfeld, plays a fictionalized version of himself clinging to Los Angeles. In season seven, David sets out to lead a Seinfeld meeting, bringing together key players such as jerry seinfeld and Julia Louis Dreyfus reunited to star in a modern take on the sitcom. It’s funny and sometimes prickly, including an attempt to smooth Michael Richardsthe image after his racist tiradeand is an utterly fascinating take on the trend of television revival.
Jersey Shore: Season 3
If you want to talk about the highs and lows of reality TV in all its exploitative glory, look no further than the jerseyshore, especially its third season. In seasons one and two, a gang of partying Italian-Americans spend a summer together at a beach house on the Jersey Shore and resume mayhem the following summer in Miami. In season three, the gang makes a grand return to the Jersey beach house.
But this time it’s a very different experience. Now, Snooki, Pauly D. and the rest are certainly rich and famous, leaning even more into the marketable catchphrases and drunken headline-grabbing antics that made them superstars. They retreaded the promenade, going to the same clubs and bars, still working in the t-shirt shop that was actually their main source of income in the first season. The plots become more disturbing, Ron and Samiincreasingly toxic relationship with Snookis’ arrest. As the actors stroll through the city, they are often followed by groups of onlookers, disrupting the fantasy that they exist in a seaside bubble, an ever-present reminder of how much their lives have changed.
Small Town Safety
This AMC reality show about a private security company in Ringgold, Georgia, is full of the kind of real-life crazies Fielder loved to portray in Nathan for you. Led by eccentric chef Joan Koplan, Small Town Safety is genuinely weird and charming, a workplace comedy full of silly and sometimes surprising moments. For anyone who needs some convincing of the show’s comedic chops, please spend a minute and 14 seconds watching the Speecy Spicy Meatball scene.
