Bollywood spotlights Rakhi’s expensive gifts





The rakshabandhan festival, a symbol of brother-sister relationship, was celebrated for two days this time. That day, the sister ties Rakhi on her brother’s wrist and takes a promise to protect her, then the brother also presents her with a gift. bollywood stars also celebrate rakshabandhan festival in a very special way. Not only do the stars take time out of their busy schedules to shower their siblings with love, but they also make them feel special. Today we are going to tell you about some of these B-town stars, who are showering their sisters with love and giving them expensive gifts. ” style=”height: 933px;”> Kartik Aaryan bollywood actor aaryan kartik and her sister Kritika share an adorable bond. Social media posts made by the two about each other show how close they are. Reportedly, karthik Aryan gifted a diamond ring to his sister which cost Rs 70 lakh. Salman Khan Salman Khan is very fond of his two sisters Alvira and Arpita. The bond between siblings is also clearly visible. According to the media, Salman Khan gave an apartment to his two sisters on the occasion of Rakhi last year. Saif Ali Khan Bollywood actor Ali KHAN’ target=”_blank” title=”saif Ali khan-Latest updates, photos, videos are just a click away, CLICK NOW’>saif ali khan also leaves no chance to make his sister ali KHAN’ target=”_blank” title=”soha Ali khan-Latest updates, photos, videos are just a click away, CLICK NOW’ > soha ali khan feels special. Every year Saif gives something special to Soha on Rakhi Day. Meanwhile, last year, Saif gifted diamond earrings worth Rs 30 lakh to Soha. Arjun Kapoor Arjun Kapoor is also very close to all his sisters. Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor are not just siblings, but the love between the two runs very deep. According to reports, arjun gifted Janhvi a set last year, which was worth Rs 1 crore.

