Thai BL actor slams Raikantopeni Philippines for lying about compensation





Thai Boys Love (BL) actor Kasidej Hongladaromp, known professionally as Karn, has called out Raikantopeni Philippines for lying about compensation for the recently canceled film. Raican FanCon. This actor was one of 54 Thai and Singaporean BL artists invited to said fan convention. On August 5, 2022, Raikantopeni Philippines published a official statement on Instagram regarding the cancellation of the indicated event. According to him, they faced challenges that got out of hand and led to the withdrawal from the long-awaited fan convention. Additionally, it contained details of the refund process for ticket holders and an apology for the 54 Kings they had invited as guests. In a now-deleted comment under said post, Karn wrote that the local BL community mentioned lied to them. [You] said your team is ALREADY transferring compensation to my management team BUT REALLY NOT, he said and went on to mention the need to wait for the bank and then not pay anymore. He also expressed his disappointment at such actions and sympathized with the fans asking them to pay them back as soon as possible. Expressions of dismay also flooded the said post, prompting the BL community in question to raise another concern via the comments section. According to them, some of their students, ex-administrators and ambassadors have received hate messages from fans. We would like to ask everyone to patiently wait for our August 10th email regarding the event refund process. Rest assured that we are doing our best to address everyone’s concerns, they added. At the time of this writing, Karns management and Raikantopeni Philippines have not released any statement regarding the issue which the actor revealed in the already deleted comment. Other POP! stories you might like: Trending #CancelTropangLOL as PH ELFs express disappointment at midday show’s insensitivity Checking privileges: Your detached opinions on commuting won’t solve the public transport crisis “Legal or scam?” Can employers require many skills from applicants for a single position? Subscribe to our daily newsletter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pop.inquirer.net/331375/thai-bl-actor-calls-out-raikantopeni-philippines-for-lying-about-giving-compensation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos