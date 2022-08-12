General Mills brings back Franken Berry, Count Chocula, Boo Berry, Frute Brute : NPR







General Mills General Mills is releasing four limited-edition Monster Cereals boxes in a new collaboration with pop artist KAWS. Franken Berry, Count Chocula, Boo Berry and Frute Brute return for this year’s seasonal release. Fans are especially excited about the appearance of Frute Brute, which is available for the first time since 2013. “It was a pleasure to partner with General Mills and Monster Cereals,” KAWS said in a press release on the General Mills website. “I’ve been a huge cereal fan since I was a kid. Even now, I love the quirky box designs and the creativity and imagination they invoke.” Franken Berry and Count Chocula now wear the bone-shaped ears seen in many of KAWS’ works. They also have KAWS’ signature Xed-out eyes, just like Boo Berry and Frute Brute. The boxes have been redesigned using the same design as the original boxes, featuring an illustration of each character and a photo of the cereal in a bowl, all on a blank white background. Fans have a chance to win a set of collectible monster toys designed by KAWS. By entering a unique code found on the back of specially marked Monster cereal boxes on kawsmonsters.comthey will be entered into a drawing for the prizes. “Our Monster Cereals are some of our most iconic, and while we know fans are always thrilled to see them, we want to be sure we’re able to deliver something new and different with every release,” said said Mindy Murray, senior marketing manager of communications at General Mills, in the press release. “KAWS’ love for these characters made him the perfect partner to bring them to life and provide multiple ways to celebrate this season.” The first Monster Cereals appeared in the early 1970s with Count Chocula, Franken Berry and Boo Berry. Frute Brute was added in 1974 and removed from the market in 1982. Four years later, Yummy Mummy appeared but left stores in 1992. In 2009, General Mills stopped producing the first three Monster Cereals throughout the year. Since then, Franken Berry, Boo Berry and Count Chocula cereals have only been available seasonally for Halloween to “inspire nostalgic cheer and spread the spooky spirit,” according to the General Mills website.

