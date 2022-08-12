Entertainment
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan thanks Middle Eastern fans while promoting Forrest Gump adaptation in Hollywood
Egyptian Mohammed Tarek is on a roll as he lends his voice to Warner Bros. DC League of Super Pets
DUBAI: It’s a strange life being a content creator. Take Egyptian social media star Mohammed Tarek, for example. He is a day dentist who graduated earlier this year after six years of extensive study in Egypt, but in his spare time he makes humorous videos, often speaking directly on his phone. He puts on vocals and does parodies from his bedroom, gathering whatever comes to mind when he wakes up in the morning before work. By all accounts, he is a humble and normal person who spends his time with his friends and family. But you would never know when he goes to the mall. Over there, he is a superstar, invaded by fans.
I still remember the first time I was arrested in 2016, Tarek tells Arab News. I was walking with my sister in the mall, and this girl approached me. She said, Hey! I love your videos! I was like what? Do you really watch my videos? She said: Yeah, I’d like to take a picture. I was stunned. I said, No, I want to take a picture with you!
Since then, getting arrested by strangers has become a regular occurrence for Tarek, who has gained legions of fans across the region, amassing 4.3 million followers on TikTok, another 2.3 million on Instagram and more. half a million on YouTube. He’s even caught the eye of the world’s biggest movie studios, recently getting the go-ahead to voice Aquaman in the Arabic-dubbed version (reanimated so the characters’ mouths move properly with spoken Arabic) of the blockbuster movie. summer animation Warner Bros. DC League of Super-Pets a role played by New Zealand comedian Jermaine Clement in the English version. It was a call he never saw coming.
It’s not the most random thing that’s ever happened in my life, but it’s pretty random, he says. The call I got to get the role was crazy. I was sitting in college, minding my business, and someone just called me from this random number, right? I answered it, and they were like, Hey, do you want to be Aquaman? I was like, Yeah, that sounds good!
Dubbing has always been one of Tarek’s dreams. He’s amassed dozens of his own personas who poke fun at different Egyptian cultural archetypes.
I’ve always been a fan of voiceover work. Growing up, I found it crazy how people could convey so much emotion just through their voice. The animation is there, of course, to express something, but the voice is the main thing. The voice is what you remember. I would grow up watching cartoons and movies dubbed in Arabic, so being able to step into that world is really full circle for me, and I love it as much as I thought, says Tarek.
Like most comedians, growing up, Tarek’s first audience was his family, using his personality to cheer them up in their darkest times.
Im the youngest, with two older sisters. I remember one day my sister came home crying from school. She was really devastated. My father tried to calm her down, but nothing helped. I thought to myself, I have to fix this. So all I did was walk up to her and meet my eyes. I said, Hey, look at me! She burst out laughing. I thought, that’s the thing I’m going to do from now on, Tarek said.
Tarek was born in Saudi Arabia and moved to Egypt as he entered his teens. There he used comedy to fit in with his new classmates, who were very different from those he had known who had initially bullied him. His plan worked and he even won over his teachers in the process.
I used to write songs about my teachers, taking the melody of popular songs and rewriting the lyrics to fit each one. The students laughed, but the teachers also laughed with us. I stood on a podium in front of the class and they sat behind me and loved it. My parody songs have become an annual ritual at our school, he says.
Tarek first got into content creation in the early days of YouTube on the now-defunct short-video platform Vine. But he didn’t really expect to find an audience beyond his own home.
Each of my videos would have five views, he says. Four of them would be me, and the other view would be my mother.
But in 2016, Tarek did two covers that were similar in spirit to the ones he used to write about his teachers, taking popular songs from Adele and Hozier and singing new lyrics from the point. sight of one of his Egyptian characters. He thought nothing of them until the view count started to climb.
I woke up one day and thought: what’s going on? Why do I have 100,000 views? Next was Why do I have five million views? What’s going on? That’s when people really started responding to me, Tarek says.
As his star rose, he refused to give up on his plans and fully embark on content creation, deciding to stay in school and make videos when he found the time. It’s a choice he doesn’t regret, even now that he’s finally practicing dentistry, but it’s been more exhausting to balance than he usually admits to people.
I have a lot of friends who are into social media, and they’re exhausted from everything they do. I have a lot of friends in the field of dentistry, and they’re all burnt out. None of them can really relate to what I’m going through. I’m tired of being a content creator and I’m tired of being a dentist every day. Who do this ? Whenever I feel weak, everything hits me. But right now, I’m fine, he said with a smile. Right now Im on a roll.
Tarek isn’t content with social media and dentistry either. The move into acting with DC League of Super-Pets is one that Tarek takes seriously and plans to pursue fully.
Right now I’m trying. I start to follow theater workshops, which is a big step for me, because I would never have done that at the time. No one believes him, but naturally I’m a very shy person. I was the shy, naive guy sitting in the corner because I didn’t want to deal with people. Part of me doesn’t understand me right now, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to stop, Tarek said.
I have no idea where I will be in five years. I will just continue. If I’m offered an audition, I’ll go. I will take every opportunity that comes my way. You just gotta work, you know what I mean? I really believe it, he said. And I know it’s gonna take me where I’m meant to be.
Sources
2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2140886/lifestyle
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Boris Johnson asks energy companies to ‘cut’ costs August 12, 2022
- In the mood at Ontario 55+ Summer Games in Peterborough August 12, 2022
- Post-Widodo political jockey kicks off in Indonesia August 12, 2022
- Daniel W. Fletcher’s Runway FW22 Collection Has Been Discontinued August 12, 2022
- PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff members August 12, 2022