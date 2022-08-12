5 Hollywood Superstars Who Are Crazy About These Bollywood Celebrities





The effect of Bollywood stars is clearly visible on the fans whether it is getting their names tattooed or walking several miles to meet them or standing in front of their house for hours and hours to see them. At the same time, do you know that even the biggest Hollywood stars in the world are crazy about Bollywood. From Tom Cruise to Daniel Radcliffe, these stars have expressed their love for Bollywood. So today we are going to tell you about these 9 Hollywood superstars who love Bollywood actors. TOM CRUISE Tom Cruise says he’s a fan of Sonam Kapoor. His love for Bollywood was shown when he said in a newspaper interview that if he was offered a Bollywood movie, he wouldn’t say no. Talking about Tom Cruise’s film career, he was recently seen in the movie Top Gun: Maverick which was released in 2022. Talking about his upcoming movies, he is working in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One and Part 2. GERARD BUTLER Gerard Butler is a Scottish actor who once said he auditioned for the Bollywood film Lagaan. He is such a fan of Priyanka Chopra that he once even proposed to marry her. Talking about Butler’s film career, he was seen working in the recently released movie Last Seen Alive. KRISTEN STEWARD Kristen once said that if someone offered me a good script, I would love to do a Bollywood movie. I would love to work with Hrithik Roshan. He’s such a great actor and such a beautiful person. Talking about Stewart’s film career, she appeared in the film Crimes of the Future released in Miss Year May. Vago Mortensen appeared in the lead role in this film with him. On the other hand, if we talk about Hrithik Roshan, he works in Vikram Veda and Fighter. While Fighter will be released, Vikram Vedha will be released this year. DANIEL RADCLIFFE Daniel Radcliffe from the Harry Potter franchise, who plays the lead role of Rowling, has millions of Indian fans. At the same time, this Hollywood star is herself a big fan of Shahrukh Khan. He once said that Shah Rukh Khan is very popular in UK and I really like him. He is definitely the epitome of style and class. SYLVESTER STALLONE Sylvester Stallone once took to Twitter to thank Salman Khan as he asked his fans to follow the action superstar. On the other hand, Sylvester replied, “I want to thank the super talented Indian superstar Salman Khan for his praise. We should make an action movie together! His love for Bollywood and Salman Khan is open to everyone.

