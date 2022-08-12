Actress Anne Heche ‘shouldn’t survive’ car accident: report





Anne Heche (photo credit: AFP) US actor Anne Heche is ‘not expected to survive’ after suffering severe brain damage in a car accident in Los Angeles last week, US media have reported. The fire accident left Anne Heche, 53, in a coma with a “severe anoxic brain injury”, according to a statement from a representative quoted by multiple media outlets on Thursday. “It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable,” the statement read. He also thanked supporters of Anne Heche, as well as those caring for her at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital. “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit,” the statement added. “More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work – especially moving the needle to accept who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and will be sorely missed. for his light.” Anne Heche has been in a coma since her car crashed into a two-story house in the Mar Vista neighborhood on August 5, which resulted in “structural compromise and…a violent fire” at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It took 59 firefighters 65 minutes to completely contain and extinguish the ensuing blaze, the department said. Los Angeles police said in a statement Thursday that they would be conducting blood tests on Anne Heche and that investigators intended to “bring this matter to the appropriate prosecutor’s office,” although they did not specify any details. ‘charge. Local media reported the same day that preliminary tests had come back positive for narcotics, although more was needed to be sure the drugs had not been administered during his treatment. Celebrity gossip outlet TMZ, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, said Heche tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, the latter of which is sometimes used for pain relief in clinical settings. Anne Heche played in several films of the 1990s including “Six days, seven nights,” “Donnie Brasco” and “I know what you did last summer.” Anne Heche is also known for her role in the soap opera “Another world“, for which she won a Daytime Emmy in 1991. During the 1990s, she was in a high-profile relationship with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

