Hollywood actor posts Bible-inspired photo and powerful message about mystery surrounding humanity’s rebellion: choose wisely





Actor Nathaniel Buzolic recentlyshared a biblical-inspired photowith a powerful message about the rebellion of humanity. Listen to CBN News’ brand new morning podcast, Quick Start. Buzolic posted the image of Mount Gerizim, the biblical place where God renewed his covenant with the Israelites. In Deuteronomy 11:26-29 (NLT), God shares thethe importance of this mountainand His plan: Look, today I give you the choice between a blessing and a curse! You will be blessed if you obey the commandments of the Lord your God that I am giving you today. But you will be cursed if you reject the commandments of the Lord your God, if you turn away from him and if you worship gods you did not know before. When the Lord your God brings you into the land and helps you to take possession of it, you must pronounce the blessing on Mount Gerizim and the curse on Mount Ebal. Joshua 8 details how Joshua later built an altar to God on Mount Ebal and the Israelites then divided into two groups and assembled in front of Mount Gerizim and Mount Ebal. Buzolic, commenting on these scriptures, wrote in the Instagram caption that Mount Gerizim is known as the mountain of blessings. When Joshua entered the land, he was ordered to divide the 12 tribes into two. 6 tribes of the nation of Israel were told to stand on this mountain and recite the blessings provided by Gd, The Vampire Diaries starwrote. HecontinuedThe mountain on the other side called Erbal is also [known] like the mountain of curses. Here on 6 [remaining] tribes of Israel recited the curses. Buzolic, building on this story, then probed a mystery that has plagued so many human beings throughout history. The only mystery that remains is why the man loves rebellion so deeply even though he knows what the end result will be if he does, he wrote. Gd will tell us so that we can choose wisely. And the wisest of all are those who listen and learn. Buzolic said love of God is the ultimate key to obedience and lack of love is what leads to rebellion. This is not the first time that the actortook to Instagramwith a similar message. As Faithwire reported in January, Buzolic openly shared the gospel message, exploring Jesus’ biblical healings and the importance of being transformed within by the Word of God. Learn more about thishere. ***As the number of voices facing big tech censorship continues to grow, please subscribe to Faithwiresdaily newsletterand download the CBN News app to stay up to date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

