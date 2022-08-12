Rishabh Pant takes a jibe from Urvashi Rautela and says ‘Mera Picha Chorho Behen’, she reacts cheekily





Bollywood actress, Urvashi Rautela and Indian cricketer, Rishabh Pant have a long-standing connection. Earlier, there were reports that suggested Urvashi was dating Rishabh Pant, and the rumors erupted after the duo were spotted hanging out together on various occasions after IPL matches. The couple were madly in love with each other and their dating spoke volumes about their love and affection for each other. However, soon the couple broke up. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Urvashi Rautela shared that while she was busy filming in Varanasi, someone by the name of Mr RP came to meet her. But she was extremely busy, and he sat in the hall and waited for hours to meet her. However, due to all the fatigue, she slept, and when she woke up, she saw 16-17 missed calls from him. So, out of respect, she had asked him to meet in Mumbai. However, the actress did not reveal the name of “Mr RP”. Recommended Reading: Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan’s ‘Rakhi’ Moments With Sissy, Inaaya Shared By Her Mom, Soha As soon as this interview went viral, Rishabh Pant took to his Instagram handle and wrote a note for Urvashi Rautela, without mentioning his name. He accused her of telling lies in the interview in order to gain fame and make headlines. He also added powerful hashtags including “Mera Picha Chorho Behen” and “Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai”. However, he later deleted his post. Rishabh Pant’s note can be read as follows: “Funny how people lie in interviews just for low popularity and to make headlines. Sad how some people are so hungry for fame and name. God bless them ‘merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai’. Now, Urvashi Rautela has taken to her Instagram handle and reacted to her ex-boyfriend, Rishabh Pant’s statement. Taking an indirect pike at the cricketer, she mentioned that she wasn’t there to vilify herself for him and also called him “Chotu Bhaiyaa”. Adding that he should play bat ball, the actress asked him not to take advantage of a silent girl. She wrote : “Chotu Bhaiyaa should play bat-ball. Main koyi Munni nahi hoon badnaam hone with young kiddo darlings tere liye liye @Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho #RPChtobhaiyaa #Cougarhunter #Donttakeadvantageofsilentgirl.” Well, this is not the first time that Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have found themselves in a controversy. In 2018, while the duo had neither confirmed nor denied anything about their relationship, there were reports that Urvashi and Rishabh were having issues in their love paradise. A source close to Rishabh said the cricketer even blocked Urvashi on WhatsApp, and she was constantly trying to contact him. According to reports, Urvashi’s spokesperson clarified the matter and said it was a mutual decision of Urvashi and Rishabh to hang on WhatsApp. What do you think about Rishabh and Urvashi making fun of each other? Let us know! Next Read: Sara Ali Khan’s Iggy has the sweetest wish, shares throwback photo lifting her over her shoulder AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)

