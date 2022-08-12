Entertainment
Tributes are pouring in for the ‘Psycho’ actor
Anne Heche, the actor who starred in a series of hits such as the years 1997Donnie Brascoand the cult remake of Gus Van Santspsychologyfights for his life following a tragic car accident.
Heche crashed her car at high speed into a residence in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, near her home, on Friday, August 5, which ignited her Mini Cooper.
She was quickly taken to hospital in critical condition as she suffered significant injuries including severe anoxic brain injury and burns. She was in a coma, kept on life support to determine if her organs were in the right condition to donate, as it had long been her choice to donate her organs, according to a statement from her family.
In the same statement, her relatives announced the tragic news that she was not expected to survive due to her injuries. The statement read: We would like to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses who cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital .
Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit, her family added. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw kindness and joy spread as her life worked, especially moving the needle for acceptance from who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and will be greatly missed for her light.
One of the most gifted actresses of her generation, in the 1990s, Heche was a mainstay of popular culture and featured in some of the biggest headlines of the era. In Mike Newells’ hit crime dramaDonnie Brasco, she starred alongside Al Pacino and Johnny Depp as Maggie, the wife of Depps’ protagonist Joe Pistone. Heches’ multifaceted performance was critically acclaimed across the board, with one reviewer writing that she did well with what might have been the thankless role.
His most iconic film is arguably the remake of Alfred Hitchcocks by Gus Van Santspsychology,which came out in 1998, with an all-star cast of Vince Vaughn, Julianne Moore, Viggo Mortensen and William H. Macy. A modern remake close to the 1960 original, once again Heche showed off her acting skills by bringing a Gen-X edge to the lead character of Marion Crane, staying true to Janet Leighs’ classic performance while adding a playfulness and intensity that expanded the boundaries of her role reflecting the kind of creative vision she has always espoused.
In addition to these two notable performances, Heche starred in a series of films, including the 1997 disaster movieVolcanoand the slasherI know what you did last summer.Then in 1998, she starred opposite Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford in the action comedySix days, seven nights,and in what was one of her busiest years, again she worked with Vince Vaughn in the thrillerback to paradisewhich also featured a young Joaquin Phoenix.
After the 1990s, she lent her talents to a string of acclaimed indie titles such as 2004Birth2009sSpreadand 2011Cedar Rapids. Most recently, in 2016, Heche starred in the dark comedy Catfight alongside Sandra Oh, Alicia Silverstone and Dylan Baker, showing how skilled she was as an actress and not afraid to take on any role. .
In addition to her work on the big screen, Heche has also had a long career on television, starring in titles such asAlly McBeal,Nip/Tuck, Men in the Trees,Suspended,The Michael J. Fox Show, Adventure Time, Dig, The Brave, The Legend of Korra and Chicago PD
Now that the heartbreaking news of Heches’ tragic accident has fallen, tributes have poured in from around the world.
See more tributes to the iconic actor below.
