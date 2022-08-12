Box office of Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan’s film opens with a low draw of 10 cr | Bollywood





Aamir Khan finally made his return to the big screen with the Thursday release of his highly anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film opened in the range of about 10-11 crore when released on Raksha Bandhan and conflicted with Akshay Kumar’s film Raksha Bandhan. Read also : Laal Singh Chaddha review: Aamir Khan’s feel-good movie doesn’t even try to stand out, it just apes Forrest Gump Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is written by Atul Kulkarni and stars Kareena Kapoor in the lead role opposite the title character Aamir. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya. The film’s day one collection is in the same range as Ranveer Singh’s Christmas release, 83, despite a larger cast and more holiday support. Laal Singh Chaddha took over in the afternoon and managed to register a double digit figure, according to boxofficeindia.com. The portal also said that the Hindi circuits were not working at all and really needed a miraculous turnaround, but the film can do reasonable business in the metros over the five-day long weekend. The film’s Hindustan Times review called it a faithful adaptation of Tom Hanks starring Forrest Gump. He said: Aamir gets quite deep into Laal’s skin and makes him a likeable character. Called Mr Perfectionist for a reason, Aamir gives 100% and gives his best to the character written for him. Call it cartoonish or cartoonish, but Aamir’s Laal evokes empathy. Meanwhile, members of a Hindu group staged a protest against Laal Singh Chaddha on Thursday, demanding the film be banned in Uttar Pradesh. They reportedly accused Aamir Khan of mocking Hindu deities earlier. According to PTI, members of Sanatan Rakshak Sena raised slogans against the film and staged a protest outside IP Vijaya Mall in Bhelupur, Varanasi. Sanatan Rakshak Senas youth wing state president Chandra Prakash Singh and his vice president Arun Pandey alleged that Aamir was against Sanatan Dharma. They said: We all Sanatanis will not allow his films to shoot in our country. We are going door to door asking people to boycott Aamir Khan films. At the same time, we are also calling on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ban the film.

