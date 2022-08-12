Daily latest entertainment news: Li Xian, Fan Chengcheng, Sun Honglei, Wang Xinling, Yang Chaoyue, Wang Yibo





First, Li Xian’s “Go to the Windy Place” was officially completed, and in September, he entered the group “The Banner of the Father’s Generation”. Second, Fan Chengcheng’s advertising is not in Lehua, nor in his own team, but outsourced to an advertising company. Third, Sun Honglei has a new drama in hand, which is also a contemporary genre involved in the case, and he still reads the script scene. Fourth, Wang Xinling will later participate in the mango family drama, talking about basically the same thing, and return to a wave of memory murder. Fifth, the project plan file for the movie “King of the Long Sky” has been determined, starring Wang Yibo, Zhou Dongyu, Hu Jun. Sixth, “Red Sea Action 2” is expected to start at the end of this year, in addition to Zhang Yi, Huang Jingyu and other original team members, there will be new actors to join. Seventh, Yang exceeded this side of the finished broadcast “Say Hero”, the drama dividends basically gave the second female side. “Auspicious” is also heating up, and her current variety show with Bai Jingting is also the team will look into public opinion and then cooperate. Eighth, Liu Shishi has actually always been invited to variety shows, but she herself doesn’t seem to be there, and she often turns down many variety shows because she wants to join the group to tour. Nine, tan kenji’s “Crime Hunting Atlas” has been airing for a while, but the heat is still very high, today, and the “Coward” dream link let many people be very surprised, that the second season is coming soon The call is very high, but the second season is still writing the script. The next drama of X. Wang Yibo is almost the same, there are a thriller remake and a martial arts movie in the selection, but for now, it will not enter the next group, and he is willing to rest for a period of time to adapt. There are activities on the economic magazine red carpet this month, and Chen Xiao’s ice, rain and fire are about to move.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.laitimes.com/en/article/3rxyn_48my4.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos