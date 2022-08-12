Vivek Agnihotri calls 60 year old Bollywood heroes who are desperate to romance 20/30 year old girls, netizens associate him with Aamir Khan and say you supported PK

Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri doesn’t hesitate to call a spade a spade. Time and time again, we’ve seen the filmmaker use his social media handles to call out the Bollywood mafias for their double standards. Amid the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, the director took to Twitter to dig into the Bollywood actor who is 60 himself and desperate for girlfriends who are much younger than them.

For the uninitiated, Vivek Agnihotri caught the eye earlier this year when he became the talk of the town with his latest release The Kashmir Files.

This morning, Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter account to call out desperate actors and declare that there is something wrong with Bollywood. The filmmaker tweeted, Forget movie quality, when 60 year old heroes are desperate to have sex with 20/30 year old girls, photoshopping faces to look young, there’s something which is fundamentally wrong with Bollywood. Looking young and cool has destroyed Bollywood. And only one person is responsible for it.

Well, netizens were quick to link his Tweet to Aamir Khan and call out his double standards. Commenting on his Tweet, a user wrote reminded him, Vivek bhai you supported pk once as he now realizes you are on the other side of the fence. Another said, Sirwhy bollywood onlysouth mein Rajnikant at 20 saal se ye kar rahe haiwhy don’t target him??? Apne party wale hai isiliye ????

A user also said that Bullywood will go completely bankrupt by the end of the year 2022. PK was outrageous to say the least, this audacious anti-Hindu and anti-Bharat agenda has been going on for 30 years now, they have already done a lot of damage. Bullywood Hindu artists have openly supported them for a few dollars.

No, they have enough money, brother. Only the films of these actors are on the flop list, but they are also investing in production houses. And in turn diverted to web series. So they won’t go bankrupt until the majority of us change our method of entertainment. KYAKARLEGA (@nikkumnit) August 12, 2022

By taking full advantage of the public’s emotions and marketing your own lens, you haven’t grown enough to start commenting on people who have given their lives for Bollywood.

Ajkal to Galli ka Raju bhi social media pe khud ko Shana samajne laga hai Mayuresh Pokharankar (@M_Pokharankar) August 12, 2022

Akshay Kumar is the favorite. At the rate his age is growing, he’s making movies like peanuts in 40 days. Then Khans comes in. We don’t mind if they make movies, but we should keep our mouths shut when some journalists ask them to give advice to Hindus about their traditions. Me sarcastic (@sarcastic_me365) August 12, 2022

You are also part of Bollywood, you also earn your bread and butter only here, why double standards?. Tushar (@tus_bhatnagar) August 12, 2022

Bhai bollywood me hindu sabhi virodhi hai kya. nahi na kyuki unko industry me rehna he to khans ka manna padta hai isliye tab kiye honge Aaj Bollywood ko logo ne boycott kiya hai to unko Bollywood ko means khans ko khush karne ki koi kaam karne ki jaroorat nahi hai. Without fear. Ganesh (@Ganesh11600678) August 12, 2022

Meanwhile, the latest release, Laal Singh Chaddha, garnered a mixed response from critics and audiences. The film opened to unexpected numbers at the box office.

