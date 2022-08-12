Kenan Thompson honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





One of Saturday Night Live’s favorite comedians is finally getting the recognition he deserves. Comedian and actor Kenan Thompson hit a career milestone this week when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at a ceremony Thursday night in Los Angeles, Calif. The 44-year-old showed up in style for his big moment, wearing an all-navy blue suit as he was joined by his two daughters for the career night out. Kenan’s former SNL co-star Leslie Jones excited him as she eagerly recorded the star’s unveiling, making sure she got a close-up of Thompson’s shiny new achievement and saying later a speech in his honor. In addition to Jones, Josh Server, Thompson’s former co-star on the Nickelodeon sketch series “All That,” also gave a speech honoring his friend. Kenan Thompson poses during his star ceremony. Getty Images The comedian is in good company on the iconic landmark, as he recently shared another comedy legend with his star neighbors. During a speech at the unveiling ceremony, the comedian revealed that his star was placed next to that of SNL creator Lorne Michaels. “It’s just an honor and a privilege to step in next to GOAT Lorne Michaels,” said Thompson. Kenan Thompson is joined by his daughters Gianna and Georgia on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. David Livingston/Getty Images The new recognition comes amid a flurry of positive career news from Thompson, who was recently announced as the host of the 74th Emmy Awards, which air Sept. 12. Thompson himself is no stranger to the Emmys, being a six-time Emmy nominee and even scoring two nods last year for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his comedy series Kenan and Best Actor for support in a comedy series for SNL. This year also marks Thompson’s 20th season on Saturday Night Live, where he is the show’s longest-serving cast member to date. Kenan Thompson is the voice of a generation, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said of the occasion, according to the Today’s show.

