‘Gilded Age’ actor unhurt after falling under horses on set





ALBANY A team of horses pulling a carriage ran up the sidewalk, forcing an actor to fall on an outside set of HBO’s The Gilded Age at Willett and State streets on Wednesday, production representatives said Thursday.

During a reset between takes, one of the two horses leading a toy car came forward and walked down the sidewalk. As the carriage driver (a trained horse trainer) redirected the horse, a background actor tripped when the horse stepped on the train of her dress, HBO said in a statement to The Times Union on Thursday evening.

The actor was immediately able to get up and was then allowed by the doctor on the set. She confirmed she was fine and would be returning to work, the HBO statement continued. The incident happened on the sidewalk on the north side of State Street across from the northeast corner of Washington Park. The Gilded Age is in its second week of filming in the Capital Region. The team moved to Albany after shooting scenes in Troy last week. The production dresses the actors in late 19th century costume and uses horses and carriages for historical authenticity. A Times Union photographer who witnessed the incident said it happened quickly, with the actor getting back to his feet immediately after his fall, helped by others at the scene. She headed east on State Street towards Lark Street with the help of a production worker. The actress was taken to a doctor on set and no injuries were found, according to the production company. She was examined by the on-set doctor, who confirmed she had no injuries, HBO said. The American Humane and an HBO security official who were on set filed their reports. Since there were no hospitalizations, the US Occupational Health and Safety Administration said a report did not have to be filed. HBO described this as an isolated incident.

Regular safety meetings with the crew and cast take place before filming any animal action. The production takes great care to ensure the horses are in a safe environment with experienced horse trainers, HBO said. The incident with the horses happened during the second week of filming scenes for the popular series’ second season. Filming is set to take place next week in Troy with additional filming in Albany and Cohoes as the series progresses through its five-week Capital Region filming schedule. This is a carousel. Use the Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1 of 3 Lori Van Buren/Times Union Show more Show less 2 of 3 Lori Van Buren/Times Union Show more Show less 3 of 3

