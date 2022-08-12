Entertainment
Anne Heche should not survive a fire accident in her house, according to her family
LOS ANGELES Actress Anne Heche suffered an “anoxic” brain injury and is not expected to survive, her spokesperson said Thursday, nearly a week after her car crashed into a home in Los Angeles.
“It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable,” the spokeswoman said in a statement on behalf of her friends and family.
On Monday, Heche, 53, was in a coma and in extreme condition, his rep said. The spokesman said Heche was unconscious, slipping into a coma after the accident.
Anoxic injury occurs when the brain is cut off from oxygen, causing cell death.
Heche, who was at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital, remained in a coma and in critical condition Thursday, the statement said.
Heche broke into a home in the Mar Vista community of Los Angeles on Friday morning. The house was damaged by the massive fire caused by the collision, said Brian Humphrey, spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.
She had drugs in her system and was being investigated for driving under the influence, police said Thursday.
During preliminary tests, the blood test revealed the presence of drugs, Los Angeles police said in a statement.
Police could not comment at this time on whether cocaine, fentanyl or alcohol was present at the time, they said Thursday. This will be determined by the second test.
The case is being investigated as a felony impaired driving collision, the statement said.
Heche landed her first notable roles on the soap opera Another World, portraying Vicky Hudson and Marley Love in the early 1990s.
Later that decade, films such as Donnie Brasco, Volcano and I know what you did last summer helped propel her fame in Hollywood and beyond.
His television credits included Chicago PD and Men in Trees.
She met talk show host Ellen DeGeneres in 1997, when her Return to Heaven co-star Vince Vaughn introduced them at a Los Angeles-area restaurant.
Heche and DeGeneres became lovers in a relationship that Heche says was groundbreaking for its time due to the worldwide attention they received as Hollywood stars in a same-sex romance.
My story is a story that created a change in the world, moved the needle for equal rights, when I fell in love with Ellen DeGeneres, she said in a taped segment that year for Dancing With the Stars.
When their three-year relationship ended in 2000, Heche was hospitalized after being found wandering in a rural area of Fresno County, California, acting disoriented and confused, authorities said.
Heche described his mental health issues in his 2001 memoir, Call Me Crazy.
I wanted to beat everyone to the punch, she said of the book in an interview that year with Larry King. I certainly know what has been written about me in the press. Me, even though I was never diagnosed as crazy, I went crazy.
Heche also wrote about his relationship with DeGeneres. She said it wasgroundbreaking as a high profile homosexual romance but what that cost his career dearly.
Heche said she couldn’t be hired for a role by a major studio for almost a decade.
She later married Coley Laffoon and the couple had a son before divorcing. She had another son in 2009 with actor James Tupper, her Men in Trees co-star; they separated.
In her family’s statement, Heche was described as having a “huge heart” and as someone who “touched everyone she met with her generous spirit”.
“More than her extraordinary talent, she saw kindness and joy spread as her life worked, especially moving the needle for acceptance from who you love,” the statement read. “She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and will be greatly missed for her light.”
