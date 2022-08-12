Laal Singh Chaddha actor Harry Parmar reacts to film’s low opening numbers: Those who can’t cook can easily…’ | Bollywood

Actor Harry Parmar has urged people to be patient with Aamir Khan star Laal Singh Chaddha after it opened to disappointing box office business. Released on Thursday, the film collected around 10-11 crores on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. His clash with Akshay Kumars Raksha Bandhan’s film at the box office. (Also read: Laal Singh Chaddha Collection at the Box Office Day 1)

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor. In the film, Harry plays the role of Kareena’s boyfriend. Reacting to the film’s low business amid boycott trends, he said Day One could not predict the film’s future.

Speaking to India Today, he said: All I can say at the moment is that a single collection day does not describe a movie or the future of a movie. Let the film install. Let the weekend be over. Let’s come to a conclusion after the 15th (August).

Please see the effort behind making a movie. It takes extreme hours of work, a thousand hours of creative process and a lot of money to make a movie like LSC. Don’t just waste it. Those who don’t know how to cook can easily point out flaws in a dish. But those who cook just eat the dish and appreciate the effort behind it, he added.

According to boxofficeindia.com, Laal Singh Chaddha took over in the afternoon and managed to register a double digit figure on the first day. Their report also suggested that the Hindi circuits were not working at all. However, the film is expected to do reasonable business in metropolitan cities over the five-day long weekend.

Laal Singh Chaddha’s Hindustan Times review called it a faithful adaptation of Tom Hanks star Forrest Gump. Aamir gets quite deep into Laal’s skin and makes him a likeable character. Called Mr Perfectionist for a reason, Aamir gives 100% and gives his best to the character written for him. Call it cartoonish or caricatural, but Aamir’s Laal evokes empathy, read an excerpt.