Bollywood in trouble? After a series of flops, celebrity advertising deals may suffer





After a string of Bollywood flops like Shamshera-star Ranbir Kapoor and other recently released high-profile films like Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar-star Raksha Bandhan – both of which got off to a slow start – celebrity endorsements by the Bollywood’s top actors might take a hit. While Bollywood’s performance has been dismal, four successive SouthPushpa super-hits: The Rise Part-1, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Vikram (to a much lesser extent in Hindi as Vikram: Hitlist) have paid off. over Rs 3,000 crore worldwide, including nearly Rs 800 crore in Hindi net collections. The trend of South Indian celebrities signing pan-Indian ad campaigns is crystal clear. Bengaluru-based RedBus recently announced Pushpa star Allu Arjun as its brand ambassador. Telugu actor Ram Charan, recently known for his global hit RRR, recently signed a deal with Frooti to be his brand ambassador along with Alia Bhatt. Rashmika Mandanna, who was the female lead in Pushpa: The Rise, recently endorsed Kingfisher, along with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and worked with brands like Dabur Honey, Boat, Cashify, McDonalds, etc. Experts say this could have a short-term impact on the fees charged by Bollywood actors like Ranveer Singh who recently won the International Advertising Association (IAA) brand endorsement award the following year and is known to charge between Rs 3.5 and 4 crore per ad, making him one of the most expensive actors for endorsements. Whether in sports or film, celebrities always have their brand associated with their performances. What happens is that the effect is not immediate unless there is negative publicity or due to controversy because brand ambassadors are signed for a longer period, Madan Mohapatra said. , an independent marketing and media consultant. He adds that since celebrities already have some established brand equity in the market, that may not matter to a long-term brand custodian. However, as a custodian of the brand, if I have to sigh someone today, it could have an impact because it always works on recency, he added. Moreover, social media plays a huge role in ensuring that celebrities stay in people’s minds. Experts say that if movies underperform for more than 6 months to a year, it could have a more serious impact. Likewise, South Indian stars like Vijay Devarakonda, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, etc. must perform consistently in North Indian markets for this to become a trend. Southern stars will get more all-India contracts, but for how much and for how long depends on the consistency of their all-India successes. Otherwise, I’ll take it as a phase. This surge of South Indian stars endorsing pan-Indian and short-term brands will have good traction, he said. Prateek Srivastava, co-founder of Chapter Five Brand Solutions, a brand consulting and communications firm, says Bollywood’s disappointing box office performance isn’t the only reason their brand deals are suffering. Their brand value and endorsement fees would decrease and not just because of their underperformance at the box office. It is also because the consumer is turning to digital content a lot and there are so many digital stars and influencers who have become popular. If you have a big influencer as your brand ambassador, you automatically get that kind of reach. This is a big reason why reliance on Bollywood stars has decreased, he said. He adds that the industry will see many more stars from the South making their mark in the North Indian markets. It also helps the brand to differentiate itself from other brands that take on the same Bollywood faces, he said. Also read:Pollard, Bravo, Pooran and Boult join RIL’s MI Emirates for UAE’s ILT20 Also read: Sony Pictures Networks India to switch its Mumbai office to 100% renewable electricity

