Hit, flop or boycott, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is a milestone

Warning: this could be an apocryphal story.

In his younger, more innocent days, a male Hindi movie star once eagerly prepared for a storytelling with a director known for box office success. The narration was to take place at the star’s home, and he prepared for it meticulously, creating the right seating arrangement and ambient lighting. He was ready to settle in for a few thrilling hours.

It didn’t quite turn out that way. The director, upon his arrival, did not waste much time on a preamble. He took two DVDs out of his bag and put them on the coffee table in front of him. “The first DVD is the first half,” the director said, “the second is the second half.” The DVDs were of two Hollywood hits.

The star was flabbergasted, but only because he was new to the industry and thought Bollywood, the Mumbai-based Hindi film industry, had changed its ways. This was not the case. But now it is.

Laal Singh Chaddhareleased on Thursday, is an authorized remake of Forrest Gump, the 1994 Hollywood film that was not only a big hit, but also won Tom Hanks the Best Actor Oscar. Reports say Aamir Khan, the lead actor of the Hindi version, whose company co-produced the film, spent nearly a decade trying to secure the rights.

Over this long period, Old Bollywood is said to have produced dozens of unauthorized remakes of films from Hollywood, Hong Kong, South Korea, Germany, France, Eastern Europe and perhaps other countries whose films are not so well known or watched in India.

But New Bollywood is cleaning up. In the recent past, we have had several authorized remakes. They eatstarring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, was a clean adaptation of the Spanish film, Reversemeaning the invisible guest. Andhadhunwith Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu, was based on the French film The Tuner, or The Piano Tuner. Lapeta Buckleanother featuring Pannu, was a remake of the old classic, Run Lola Run. The girl on the train was remade in Hindi under the same name. One of the first instances of Bollywood paying to remake a film was when Karan Johar bought the rights to Stepmom, starring Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon, and, somewhat ironically, remade it in Hindi under the English title, We are a family.

The Old Bollywood wouldn’t have given much thought to this rights purchase deal. Cinema was, after all, a creative activity. And haven’t all the great creators been inspired by one way or the other? The filmmakers of old were inspired by an indifferent abandon.

Here is a casually compiled list of foreign films that have contributed to Hindi films in one way or another: The Godfather (multiple times in multiple ways), Unfaithful (Murder), Oldboy (Zinda), Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (Phir Hera Pheri), Reservoir Dogs (Kaante), Mrs. Doubtfire (Chachi 420), Silence of the Lambs (Sangharsh), I Am Sam (Main Aisa Hi Hoon), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Satte Pe Satta), Collateral (The Killer), Kramer vs Kramer (Akele Hum Akele Tum) ), My Best Friend’s Wedding (Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai), A Few Good Men (Shaurya), Liar Liar (Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahi Bolta), Primal Fear (Deewangee), The Fugitive (Criminal), While You Were Sleeping (Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega), A Perfect Murder (Humraaz), Hitch (Partner)…. There are simply too many to list them all here.

Sometimes Hindi filmmakers would not just remake a foreign film once. In the late 1990s, we had three consecutive remakes of Sleeping with the enemy: Agni Sakshi, Daraar, and Yarana. In one case, the same Hollywood film was remade twice in Hindi, but decades apart: chori chori (1956) and Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahi (1991) were both remakes of It Happened One Night (1934).

Those mentioned above are more or less faithful to the original source – Bollywood’s biggest creative contributions were the songs and a bit of drama. In many other cases, however, the idea or some ideas have been borrowed and reinvented as Hindi films. In some of these cases, the Hindi versions could claim to be much more than just remakes.

So, Sholay is a wonderful work despite passing similarities with The Magnificent Sevenitself inspired by The Seven Samurai. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander takes a little bit Come off and creates his own world among the schools of an Indian hill town. There’s something about Munna Bhai MBBS that would remind you of Patch Adams, but there are plenty of others that wouldn’t.

An example of the difference between the first style of filmmaking and the second is the two films inspired by starring Meg Ryan, French kiss. Pyaar to Hona Hi Tha is faithful to the original, to the point of certain body movements by the actors. In contrast, Subhash Ghai, the most successful filmmaker of the 1980s and 1990s, thought about the central idea of ​​the French kiss – the matchmaker gets the girl – and made Bythat few would recognize as french kiss.