SHOCKING: 1,300 Laal Singh Chaddha shows REDUCED by exhibitors on Friday after low attendance and shows canceled : Bollywood News





The two outputs Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan got off to a tepid start at the box office on August 11. The two films failed to register a combined total of Rs. 20 crore on opening day, not even using Raksha Bandhan Holiday. The opening day performance shocked the Hindi film industry and threw the trade into a state of confusion. And now we have another shocking news for all our readers. SHOCKING: 1,300 Laal Singh Chaddha shows REDUCED by exhibitors on Friday after low attendance and canceled shows According to our sources at a scouting agency, the venue owners voluntarily reduced the emissions of the two Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan due to poor box office performance. “Both movies were released with around 10,000 shows across the country and neither warranted that kind of showing. Even on opening day, occupancy was as low as 10-12 people at peak shows. . exhibitors have decided to scale back the showing of the two films on the second day to save overhead and increase occupancy in the limited lounges,” a trade source said. bollywood hungama. While approximately 1,300 emissions from Laal Singh Chaddha have been reduced, Raksha Bandhan saw a reduction of 1,000 shows across the country. “None of the films warranted such a wide release. Although Laal Singh Chaddha is a washout in the mass belts, Raksha Bandhan is facing a no-show at some multiplexes,” the source told Us, and added, “In fact, despite the voluntary curtailment of shows, many shows of both films were canceled Friday morning due to lack of audience. It’s a dire scenario on the pitch.” Read also :Laal Singh Chaddha faces protests in Punjab; a fringe group tried to stop the showing of Aamir Khan’s star More pages: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection, Laal Singh Chaddha Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

