Entertainment
Laal Singh Chaddha in Padmaavat, Bollywood movies and the boycott trend
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is not the first Bollywood film that some Internet users have wanted to boycott. We list other films that have received reviews.
Bollywood movies and the Twitter boycott trend.
STRONG POINTS
- The boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha has been a top trend on Twitter for days.
- Apart from that, PK, Dangal, Padmaavat and other movies have become part of the social media boycott trend.
- Alia Bhatt’s Darlings had also received online criticism for its screenplay.
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khans Laal Singh Chaddha were the recipients of Twitter’s ‘boycott’ trend. The film was criticized for more than one reason. While some criticized the actor for his wide eyes, others felt offended by the way Sikhs were portrayed in the film. Some have even called Aamir anti-Hindu. Even before the movie was released, netizens were trending #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha on Twitter. However, Laal Singh Chaddha is not the only film bearing the brunt of the boycott trend. Several films in the past have also fallen victim to the boycott trend. Here is the list of some of them.
BOLLYWOOD FILMS AND THE BOYCOTT TREND
Laal Singh Chaddha
The Laal Singh Chaddha boycott has been a major trend on Twitter forever. The film was criticized for various reasons. First, Aamir faced comparisons to Forrest Gump’s Tom Hanks character soon after the trailer was released. Lately, some felt that Aamir hurt the religious feelings of the Sikh community, others felt that the Indian army was disrespected in the film.
PACK
Laal Singh Chaddha was not Aamir Khan’s first film that angered netizens. His 2014 film PK was also the victim of brutal trolling on social media. The movie poster had a naked Aamir holding a radio tape near his abdomen. This triggered the vice squad, post to which FIRs were filed against him. Secondly, PK showed Indian babas in a dubious light and audiences felt that the film disrespected Hindu gods and deities. In fact, many are calling for a boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha because of PK.
darlings
Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt, didn’t get off to an easy start. The film received reviews with several “ban Darlings” and “boycott Alia Bhatt” hashtags trending on Twitter. The reason for this is that some felt that the film glorified violence against men.
Dangal
In 2015, before Dangal’s release, Aamir Khan and his then-wife Kiran Rao said they felt unsafe in India amid growing intolerance towards minorities. Internet users did not wait for the announcement of Aamir’s film to boycott it. They burned his effigies and called him and his wife Kiran anti-nationals. Shortly after Dangal was announced, Boycott Dangal became a Twitter trend. Despite the flakes, the film became a super hit.
Padmaavat
In 2018, Padmaavat’s set was attacked by religious groups and many called out the film on social media for various things. First, the first flak received after it was alleged that there was an intimate streak between Muslim leader Alauddin Khilji and Hindu princess Padmavati. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali had to repeatedly clarify. Later, opposing groups had an issue with the skin-show in the song Ghoomar. Indeed, a minister also announced a reward for those who beheaded Sanjay, Deepika Padukone or Ranveer Singh. The film was released after many hurdles with a title change (Padmaavat) and a VFX edit on Deepikas’ costume for Ghoomar.
Do you think the boycott trend against these films was fair?
— ENDS —
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/bollywood/story/laal-singh-chaddha-to-padmaavat-bollywood-films-and-the-boycott-trend-1987183-2022-08-12
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- UK economy shrinks as household spending cuts August 12, 2022
- Hockey Canada seeks sports safety director to tackle abuse and harassment August 12, 2022
- Integrated Google Meet app lets you host Spotify and YouTube group sessions August 12, 2022
- Jokowi has not determined the new MenPAN RB to replace Tjahjo Kumolo August 12, 2022
- Three Chinese giants leave the New York Stock Exchange August 12, 2022