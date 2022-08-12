Laal Singh Chaddha in Padmaavat, Bollywood movies and the boycott trend

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khans Laal Singh Chaddha were the recipients of Twitter’s ‘boycott’ trend. The film was criticized for more than one reason. While some criticized the actor for his wide eyes, others felt offended by the way Sikhs were portrayed in the film. Some have even called Aamir anti-Hindu. Even before the movie was released, netizens were trending #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha on Twitter. However, Laal Singh Chaddha is not the only film bearing the brunt of the boycott trend. Several films in the past have also fallen victim to the boycott trend. Here is the list of some of them.

BOLLYWOOD FILMS AND THE BOYCOTT TREND

Laal Singh Chaddha

The Laal Singh Chaddha boycott has been a major trend on Twitter forever. The film was criticized for various reasons. First, Aamir faced comparisons to Forrest Gump’s Tom Hanks character soon after the trailer was released. Lately, some felt that Aamir hurt the religious feelings of the Sikh community, others felt that the Indian army was disrespected in the film.

PACK

Laal Singh Chaddha was not Aamir Khan’s first film that angered netizens. His 2014 film PK was also the victim of brutal trolling on social media. The movie poster had a naked Aamir holding a radio tape near his abdomen. This triggered the vice squad, post to which FIRs were filed against him. Secondly, PK showed Indian babas in a dubious light and audiences felt that the film disrespected Hindu gods and deities. In fact, many are calling for a boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha because of PK.

darlings

Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt, didn’t get off to an easy start. The film received reviews with several “ban Darlings” and “boycott Alia Bhatt” hashtags trending on Twitter. The reason for this is that some felt that the film glorified violence against men.

Dangal

In 2015, before Dangal’s release, Aamir Khan and his then-wife Kiran Rao said they felt unsafe in India amid growing intolerance towards minorities. Internet users did not wait for the announcement of Aamir’s film to boycott it. They burned his effigies and called him and his wife Kiran anti-nationals. Shortly after Dangal was announced, Boycott Dangal became a Twitter trend. Despite the flakes, the film became a super hit.

Padmaavat

In 2018, Padmaavat’s set was attacked by religious groups and many called out the film on social media for various things. First, the first flak received after it was alleged that there was an intimate streak between Muslim leader Alauddin Khilji and Hindu princess Padmavati. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali had to repeatedly clarify. Later, opposing groups had an issue with the skin-show in the song Ghoomar. Indeed, a minister also announced a reward for those who beheaded Sanjay, Deepika Padukone or Ranveer Singh. The film was released after many hurdles with a title change (Padmaavat) and a VFX edit on Deepikas’ costume for Ghoomar.

Do you think the boycott trend against these films was fair?

