Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Ananya Panday criticizing Arjun Reddy Bollywood

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are set to star together in the upcoming Liger film, which marks her Bollywood debut. Recently, the two actors were guests on Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee With Karan, where Ananya criticized Vijay’s popular Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. Ananya’s candid statement as she sat next to Vijay won her praise from fans on social media. Read also : Twitter praises Ananya Pandays mature response to Arjun Reddy

Arjun Reddy is a 2017 film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. It was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh in 2019 with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani leading. Both films have been criticized for promoting toxic masculinity and normalizing violence against women in romantic relationships. Vijay has long defended his film. On Koffee With Karan, Ananya said she had never met such women who would put up with all this as Vijay suggested.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vijay said he was proud of Ananya for saying that. He said, I didn’t know what was going on. She mentioned that people seemed to like her take, her very honest take on the film while I was next to her. But then she’s comfortable talking and I’m really open to opinions. I like to listen to people’s opinions. I don’t neglect anyone. If you feel like that, great. There must be a reason why you feel this way. I may or may not agree with you or see both sides of the coin, but I’m glad she spoke her mind.

Ananya added that she felt comfortable taking a contrary stance because she knew her Liger co-star would not be offended. It never even occurred to me that Vijay would take offense to this because he’s not really that kind of person. I feel like I can share any opinion in front of him and he’s been very open to it all. So I never thought he would have a problem with that, she said.

Vijay and Ananyas Liger’s film will be released on August 25. Directed by Puri Jaggannadh, the film is billed as a pan-Indian release and also stars former boxing champion Mike Tyson, along with Ramya Krishnan, Makarand Deshpande and Ramya Krishnan.